ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IV review: Creator’s delight

When it comes to designing laptops, I'd argue that a creator's needs are harder to fulfil than a gamer's, and I'm not referring to that fickle, artistic temperament here.

Gamers just need fast displays, powerful GPUs, and CPUs with enough grunt to not bottleneck the GPU. A fast SSD also helps with load times and texture pop-in. Battery life doesn't matter " you'll never be gaming on the go, not with a proper gaming laptop " and colour accuracy is also not critical as long as the display has enough range to not keep you blind.

While not particularly slim, the G14 is light and can look elegant. Image: Anirudh Regidi

A laptop for gamers just needs the right specs and thermal design.

A creator, on the other hand, needs a laptop with a powerful CPU, a GPU with features like hardware decoding for specific codecs (to accelerate video editing), a carefully calibrated, high-resolution display, great battery life for editing on the go, and all of this in a package light enough to be lugged around in a backpack.

The Zephyrus G14 with the 2k display, while it may look like a gaming laptop, is almost a perfect creator's laptop.

Here's why¦

Specs

With a powerful Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU and RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, you're getting a device with the processing grunt to handle 3D renders and the smarts to adequately accelerate video rendering and editing. RTX support also means that one can take advantage of ray-tracing features not just in games, but also in apps like Blender and Adobe After Effects.

More importantly, you're getting a fairly accurate 1440p display. This is a 60 Hz display, which means some amount of motion blur in games; and it's 1440p, which is way too many pixels for an RTX 2060 to handle well. The 14-inch screen is also very uncomfortable to game on.

The eye-catching lid is what sells the design of the G14. Image: Anirudh Regidi

For creators, this display is excellent " though it still should have been bigger. The resolution means you can edit videos or photos more comfortably, and I measured a colour gamut of 94 percent sRGB and brightness of 222 nits. Contrast ratio was a healthy 882:1.

These figures mean that the display is accurate enough to edit photos and videos on, and that it's bright enough for comfortable use indoors.

The default white balance is a bit off and colours do tend more towards reds and blues, but I don't think it's off by so much as to bother anyone but the most fastidious of creators, who are all likely sitting on MacBooks anyway.

Oh, and this laptop has top firing speakers (Yay!). And they're loud enough to be useful.

Performance: Creators will swoon, gamers will groan

If this were purely a gaming laptop, I'd argue that the CPU was unnecessary and that the thermal budget should have gone towards a more powerful GPU. Since it's not, I'm happy to have this 8-core, 16-thread monster of a CPU to play around with.

In gaming tests, I found it impossible to even approach 60 fps at 1440p without opting for the med-low settings. Just take a look at these figures:

The Division 2 " 1440p, Medium preset: 59 fps

Metro Exodus " 1080p, High preset, RTX off: 54 fps

Borderlands 3 " 1440p, High preset, medium shadow detail: 40 fps

Red Dead Redemption 2 " 1080p,Balanced preset: 45 fps

This is not a gaming beast, and to get playable fps at 1440p, you'll need to turn RTX off, which makes one wonder why they need to shell out that premium for an RTX card to begin with.

