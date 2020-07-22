Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone Launching Today in India at 8:15 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Asus’ Launch Event

Asus, the Taiwan based smartphone manufacturer will officially launch its ROG Phone 3 gaming phone today in the Indian market. The handset will be introduced as a successor to the ROG Phone 2 gaming phone. The online-only launch event will commence at 8:15 pm IST, via Asus India's official YouTube & social media handles. Interested users can watch the live broadcast of Asus ROG Phone 3 by clicking on the below-embedded video. Asus ROG Phone 3 Listed on Flipkart Ahead of July 22 India Launch.

The upcoming gaming smartphone has been listed on Flipkart that hints that Asus' ROG Phone 3 could be sold exclusively on the E-commerce website. Coming to the specifications, the Asus ROG Phone 3 could feature a 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate with an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The power-packed gaming handset is expected to come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Tomorrow is the day we unveil the successor to 2019's most awarded smartphone, the #ROGPhone3, and make history once again. Visit https://t.co/J3DGjjGLpR and set your reminder to make sure you don’t miss the virtual launch. #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/EWZZLmaVlK — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 21, 2020

The gaming device is likely to be offered with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage & could run on Android 10 out of the box. For photography, the smartphone might flaunt a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor & a 13MP secondary snapper, the tertiary shooter is unknown. Apart from the processor, the ROG Phone 3 will abstract various elements such as triggers & cooling methods from the predecessor. Other specifications & the price of Asus ROG Phone 3 will be revealed during its launch event.