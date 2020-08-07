Asus ROG Phone 3 with up to 12 GB RAM is now available for purchase on Flipkart

This article was originally pubbed on 6 August. It is being republished today, 7 August, as the smartphone continues to be available for purchase at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Asus launched its latest gaming smartphone " ROG Phone 3 (review) " last month in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, and up to 12 GB RAM.

The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Flipkart during the ongoing >Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing, availability

Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in two storage variants in India: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 57,999.

The smartphone box will include 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger, Aero Case, and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adapter.

Asus also announced some accessories for the ROG Phone 3. Details here.

