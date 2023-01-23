Astute Analytica Achieves Prestigious Membership with the Market Research Society of India, Signifying Commitment to Exceptional Market Research Services.

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica is proud to announce its membership in the prestigious Market Research Society of India (MRSI). This membership is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality market research services to clients across various industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Automotive, Food & Beverages, BFSI, Consumer Goods, Chemicals & Materials, Industrial, and Energy.

At Astute Analytica, we specialize in providing customized market research solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of each of our clients. Our team of experts has extensive experience in various research methodologies, including primary and secondary research, surveys, focus groups, and data analysis.

Our unique approach combines the latest industry trends with advanced research methodologies to provide our clients with actionable insights and strategies that help them to achieve their business goals. In the past one year, our market research services helped our clients to increase their revenue by 20%, enter new markets and improve their market share by 15%.

As a member of MRSI, Astute Analytica will have access to:

Industry-leading research techniques

Best practices

Networking opportunities with other leading market research firms in India

The latest industry developments

This will give our clients a competitive edge in their respective markets. We are excited to be a part of such a reputable organization and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the Indian and global market research industry.

We are proud to have served many notable clients from different sectors including Google, Cargill, BASF, Godrej, Kuehne+Nagel, Mitsubishi, Omron etc. With our expertise and experience, we have successfully delivered many projects that helped our clients to achieve their business goals.

We believe that this membership will help us to continue to do so. We would like to thank MRSI for this opportunity, and we look forward to working together to promote excellence in the market research industry. "We are thrilled to be a part of such a reputable organization and look forward to the valuable resources and networking opportunities it will provide to Astute Analytica," says CEO of Astute Analytica.

If you're looking for a market research partner that is dedicated to providing you with actionable insights and strategies, look no further than Astute Analytica. Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can help your business grow and succeed.

To learn more about Astute Analytica, visit here https://www.astuteanalytica.com/



About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

