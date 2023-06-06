Astrud Gilberto, Brazilian Singer of Bossa Nova Hit ‘Girl From Ipanema,’ Dies at 83

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was best known for “The Girl From Ipanema,” has died, according to a report from the Guardian. Gilberto was 83 at the time of her death. No cause of death has yet to be reported.

“The Girl From Ipanema,” also known as “Garota de Ipanema,” was Gilberto’s vocal debut. The song quickly became a worldwide hit in the 1960s and won a Grammy, launching the singer to international fame.

