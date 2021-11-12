Astroworld feels chillingly familiar – and should be a wake up call

Photograph: Michael Wyke/AP

I am sure some of you will have experienced a chill of recognition when you first heard about the events in Houston, Texas last Friday, where nine people were killed, and many more were injured in a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. Granted, it’s unlikely you’ll have experienced anything remotely on the scale of that tragedy: those strange, horrifying scenes captured on video, recounted in Twitter threads or grimly confirmed in police news conferences.

Still, if you’re a regular concert attendee, you may well have been reminded by little moments in your gig-going past that felt fraught with peril: dangerous bottlenecks at major music festivals, collapsing circle pits at metal gigs, that general sense of a collective tightening as seemingly the entire venue inches forward for a better glimpse at the band.

Perhaps it is remarkable then that there haven’t been many more Astroworlds. Mass casualty events at concerts are thankfully rare enough that when they do happen they tend to enter the annals of notoriety: think The Who in Cincinnati in 1979, Pearl Jam at Roskilde in 2000, Germany’s Love Parade in 2010. That the vast majority of concerts proceed without anything like that level of tragedy is down to a chain of collective vigilance between event organisers, health and safety officers, security personnel, right down to the people picking up their fallen brethren when a moshpit suddenly goes south.

Clearly something went very wrong somewhere in that chain of collective responsibility at Astroworld. Determining what went wrong will take time, something that our breathless, extremely online culture doesn’t seem to have, and so we have already experienced a week of fevered speculation and finger pointing. Scott, and his particular brand of high-octane performance, is under scrutiny, as is a live hip-hop scene that has in recent years begun to incorporate the intensity of metal and hardcore. There are major questions too for promoter LiveNation over its planning for the event, and the emergency services who responded to it, to answer.

It feels particularly striking that this disaster has come hot on the heels of a global pandemic that already made mass gatherings seem a risky proposition. It is quite understandable that some people might be questioning whether they are even worth going to. For everyone involved in their creation, then, this has to be a moment to take stock. Safety codes need to be reinforced, venues made more secure, performers and their support staff need to know how to respond when things do go wrong. And the rest of us, well, we need to keep looking out for the person next to us.

Add it up … Nilüfer Yanya plays math-adjacent R&B. Photograph: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

READ In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, I have been revisiting Dan Hancox’s hugely insightful long read on the power of the crowd. Written just as the first lockdown was ending, it perfectly captures the joys and dangers of mass gatherings.

LISTEN Nilüfer Yanya, whose debut album was much admired around these parts, is back with a new track Stabilise. Propulsive, vaguely math-rocky R&B that will compel you to nod your head like an idiot.

CUE UP From the new season of the You Must Remember This podcast, about the divergent careers of Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, I’ve learned this great bit of trivia: Davis Jr had a bloodshot glass eye made, to be worn when he was hungover.

STREAM More of a plea than a recommendation, but British broadcasters, if you’re reading, please pick up HBO’s How To With John Wilson. It’s a sort of lo-fi love letter to New York. Reviewers in the US have been raving about for a full year. The trailer for season two has just been released and looks absolutely lovely.

Succession ruthlessness rankings

Who’s down: Logan Roy

Logan has never looked weaker than when he was wheezing away on the isle of Aaronson (an all-time great guest appearance by Adrien Brody by the way). Why oh why didn’t he take up the offer of the golf cart? Now, not only is he ailing but he just handed Sandy and Stewy the initiative.

Who’s up: Roman Roy

In a week where none of the Roy clan looked terribly in control, Roman did at least manage to get some crucial dirt on his brother, tracking down a homeless person who had been paid by Kendall to have the initials KR tattooed on his forehead. On Gerri’s advice he’s squirrelled those snaps away to be used at an opportune moment …

