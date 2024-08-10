Astros try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Red Sox

Houston Astros (60-55, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-53, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (4-10, 5.33 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -123, Astros +103; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 27-29 record at home and a 61-53 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .443 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Houston has gone 28-29 on the road and 60-55 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers is second on the Red Sox with 59 extra base hits (29 doubles, five triples and 25 home runs). Tyler O'Neill is 9-for-30 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 51 extra base hits (27 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Yainer Diaz is 17-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .299 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Cooper Criswell: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Kyle Tucker: 60-Day IL (shin), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press