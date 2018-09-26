Astros support and defend young fan who was shamed for cheering too loudly

The Houston Astros want one of their most passionate fans to be in the stands during the postseason. The team showed its support to an 8-year-old fan after a video emerged where she was yelled at for cheering too loudly.

Video of the exchange was posted on Twitter by Stephen Morgan of Fox 26.

8yr old Chloe was cheering at Sunday’s @astros game when a fan sitting in front yelled, “enough!” Chloe’s mom says she has DMDD (Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder) which means she can’t comprehend emotions greater than that of a toddler. Her cheering abruptly stop. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/auhg4mDKB7 — Stephen Morgan Fox 26 (@StephenOnFOX) September 25, 2018





Morgan says the young girl in the video, Chloe, has Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder, meaning “she can’t comprehend emotions greater than that of a toddler.”

Chloe immediately stopped cheering in the video after being yelled at by another fan.

A couple members of the Astros stumbled upon the video, and decided to make things right. Pitcher Lance McCullers told Chloe he would “be honored” to leave Chloe a ticket for Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Chloe, don’t you EVER stop cheering! I would love for you to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket! @astros https://t.co/qrORuFeF9I — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) September 26, 2018

Pitcher Brady Rodgers is also on board with Chloe coming to a playoff game.

My thought is, Chloe needs to come back to the playoff games and cheer her heart out for our team! Don’t change Chloe! You’re a true @astros fan! #GoStros #NeverSettle https://t.co/JltbvJG4d8 — Brady Rodgers (@Rodg_20) September 26, 2018





Infielder Tyler White told Chloe that she should cheer even louder the next time someone tells her to stop.

Chloe please cheer at the games as loud as you can, and if anyone tells you to stop cheer louder. https://t.co/RjjfjoZ5Zu — Tyler White (@twhite409) September 26, 2018





Outfielder Josh Reddick offered a similar sentiment.

Don’t let anybody tell you to stop cheering! If they don’t like it then they can go home. 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/CULgNYa3Gn — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) September 26, 2018





Given all the support she’s received from Astros players, we don’t think this is the last time we’ll hear about Chloe. It sounds like she might be front and center as the Astros try to repeat as World Series champs during the postseason.

Astros fans love to support their team. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

