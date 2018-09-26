Astros support and defend young fan who was shamed for cheering too loudly

Chris Cwik
The Houston Astros want one of their most passionate fans to be in the stands during the postseason. The team showed its support to an 8-year-old fan after a video emerged where she was yelled at for cheering too loudly.

Video of the exchange was posted on Twitter by Stephen Morgan of Fox 26.


Morgan says the young girl in the video, Chloe, has Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder, meaning “she can’t comprehend emotions greater than that of a toddler.”

Chloe immediately stopped cheering in the video after being yelled at by another fan.

A couple members of the Astros stumbled upon the video, and decided to make things right. Pitcher Lance McCullers told Chloe he would “be honored” to leave Chloe a ticket for Game 1 of the American League Division Series.


Pitcher Brady Rodgers is also on board with Chloe coming to a playoff game.


Infielder Tyler White told Chloe that she should cheer even louder the next time someone tells her to stop.


Outfielder Josh Reddick offered a similar sentiment.


Given all the support she’s received from Astros players, we don’t think this is the last time we’ll hear about Chloe. It sounds like she might be front and center as the Astros try to repeat as World Series champs during the postseason.

Astros fans love to support their team. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
