Astros starter Odorizzi go 10-day IL after covering first

Astros Rangers Baseball Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) stands on the mound as umpire Larry Vanover, a team staff member, left, Carlos Correa, left rear, and Garrett Stubbs (11) pay a visit in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Odorizzi left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The AL West-leading Houston Astros put starter Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right foot soreness from a play when he covered first base.

Odorizzi’s roster spot was filled by right-hander Zack Greinke, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injury list Tuesday to make his first scheduled start in 16 days. His previous start was also on the road against the Rangers, on Aug. 29.

Manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi was getting an MRI Tuesday,

Odorizzi was hurt in the second inning of the series opener on Monday night. After taking the toss from first baseman Yuli Gurriel while running to the bag, Odorizzi shortened his steps to touch the base and get out Nick Solak.

The pitcher's expression immediately after the play showed that something didn't feel right. Odorizzi was also clearly bothered when he went back to the mound and stood there momentarily before calling out the athletic trainer. He grimaced when throwing a warm-up pitch and then immediately exited the game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports