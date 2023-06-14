Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. has season-ending surgery on lingering arm injury

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is out for the season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on a lingering right arm injury that has sidelined him all season.

The Astros announced the news on Wednesday, adding that the procedure was done to repair the right-hander's flexor tendon and remove a bone spur.

He's expected to be ready to return for the 2024 season.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday evening on his right forearm to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, Astros GM Dana Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/PTS6stV6U2 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 14, 2023

