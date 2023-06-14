Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. has season-ending surgery on lingering arm injury

Callie Lawson-Freeman
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is out for the season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on a lingering right arm injury that has sidelined him all season.

The Astros announced the news on Wednesday, adding that the procedure was done to repair the right-hander's flexor tendon and remove a bone spur.

He's expected to be ready to return for the 2024 season.

