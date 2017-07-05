Astros SS Correa leaves left thumb discomfort

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches a home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has left their game at Atlanta with left thumb discomfort.

Correa, who was elected by fans to start the All-Star Game next Tuesday in Miami, got hurt on a headfirst slide into home in the fourth inning. He appeared to jam his thumb against Tyler Flowers as the catcher tagged him out.

Correa was replaced in the field before the Braves batted in the bottom half. X-rays on the thumb were negative, and the Astros say he is day to day.

The 22-year-old Correa has reached safely in 21 straight games. He is batting .420 on a current 13-game hitting streak.

