Astros reliever Joe Smith out 6-8 months after rupturing Achilles tendon

The Astros could be missing a veteran bullpen piece for the first half of the 2019 season.

Reliever Joe Smith ruptured his Achilles tendon last week and is expected to miss six to eight months after undergoing surgery Tuesday, the team announced.

Jeff Luhnow on Joe Smith: "From everything I’ve heard from the doctors, he’ll be fully recovered and he will be able to participate in games in the second half of the season and certainly be 100 percent in time for any postseason activity." — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 20, 2018

Smith, 34, is coming off his first season in Houston — a subpar year by his standards. The sidearming right-hander posted a 3.74 ERA in 56 relief appearances, though he allowed just 34 hits in 45 2/3 innings.

He took the loss in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Red Sox, coming on in relief of Dallas Keuchel and surrendering a tiebreaking home run to Steve Pearce. It was the first postseason run allowed by Smith in his eighth playoff appearance.

In a 12-year major league career that also has included stints with the Mets, Indians, Angels, Cubs and Blue Jays, Smith has a 3.02 ERA in 754 appearances.



