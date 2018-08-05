Astros release statement defending Roberto Osuna trade, activation

The Astros activated Roberto Osuna from the restricted list Sunday following his 75-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic abuse policy.

Houston acquired the beleaguered reliever from the Blue Jays before the July 31 trade deadline, but the move came with a fair amount of controversy because Osuna, 23, is still dealing with ongoing legal proceedings regarding charges filed against him.

Osuna is expected to become the Astros' closer, and the team made an announcement to defend their decision Sunday shortly after activating him.

The Astros released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/y7ijZ3nzHw — Houston Astros (@astros) August 5, 2018

Osuna was placed on administrative leave May 8 after he was arrested by Toronto police on suspicion of assaulting a woman. He plead not guilty to the assault charge.

He had a 2.93 ERA and nine saves this season before the suspension.