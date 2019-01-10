Astros, Red Sox, Dodgers top first 2019 MLB win-total projections

Sporting News
The 2017 champion Astros (97.5 wins), the 2018 World Series winning Red Sox (95.5) and two-time defending NL champion Dodgers (95) are tops.

Astros, Red Sox, Dodgers top first 2019 MLB win-total projections

The 2017 champion Astros (97.5 wins), the 2018 World Series winning Red Sox (95.5) and two-time defending NL champion Dodgers (95) are tops.

The official casino of the NFL wants to talk a little baseball.

Caesars Entertainment, whose leaguewide deal last week with the NFL, this week is the first U.S. sportsbook to open betting on the 2019 MLB season.

And there are some familiar faces among the teams projected to have big win totals for the coming season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The 2017 champion Astros (97.5 wins), the 2018 World Serie winning Red Sox (95.5) and the two-time defending NL champion Dodgers (95) top the sportsbook's win total projections (betttors wager the over/under on the totals).

Side note, Orioles fans: The sportsbook sees another 100-loss season. Ouch.

2019 MLB win-total projections:

Cleveland Indians 91.5 91-71

Team

2019 Ws

2018 W-L

Houston Astros

97.5

103-59

Boston Red Sox

95.5

108-54

Los Angeles Dodgers

95

92-71

New York Yankees

94.5

100-62

Cleveland Indians

91.5

91-71

Chicago Cubs

89

95-68

St. Louis Cardinals

88.5

88-74

Washington Nationals

88.5

82-80

Tampa Bay Rays

85.5

90-72

Atlanta Braves

84

90-72

Minnesota Twins

84

78-84

Los Angeles Angels

83.5

80-82

Milwaukee Brewers

83.5

96-67

New York Mets

83.5

77-85

Oakland A's

83

97-65

Philadelphia Phillies

83

80-82

Colorado Rockies

82

91-72

Pittsburgh Pirates

78.5

82-79

San Diego Padres

77.5

66-96

Arizona Diamondbacks

77

82-80

Cincinnati Reds

77

67-95

Toronto Blue Jays

76.5

73-89

Seattle Mariners

74.5

89-73

Chicago White Sox

74.5

62-100

San Francisco Giants

73

73-89

Texas Rangers

70.5

67-95

Kansas City Royals

69

58-104

Detroit Tigers

67

64-98

Miami Marlins

65.5

63-98

Baltimore Orioles

59

47-115

Projected win totals updated Jan. 9, 2019.

What to Read Next