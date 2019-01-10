Astros, Red Sox, Dodgers top first 2019 MLB win-total projections
The official casino of the NFL wants to talk a little baseball.
Caesars Entertainment, whose leaguewide deal last week with the NFL, this week is the first U.S. sportsbook to open betting on the 2019 MLB season.
And there are some familiar faces among the teams projected to have big win totals for the coming season.
The 2017 champion Astros (97.5 wins), the 2018 World Serie winning Red Sox (95.5) and the two-time defending NL champion Dodgers (95) top the sportsbook's win total projections (betttors wager the over/under on the totals).
Side note, Orioles fans: The sportsbook sees another 100-loss season. Ouch.
2019 MLB win-total projections:
Cleveland Indians 91.5 91-71
Team
2019 Ws
2018 W-L
Houston Astros
97.5
103-59
Boston Red Sox
95.5
108-54
Los Angeles Dodgers
95
92-71
New York Yankees
94.5
100-62
Cleveland Indians
91.5
91-71
Chicago Cubs
89
95-68
St. Louis Cardinals
88.5
88-74
Washington Nationals
88.5
82-80
Tampa Bay Rays
85.5
90-72
Atlanta Braves
84
90-72
Minnesota Twins
84
78-84
Los Angeles Angels
83.5
80-82
Milwaukee Brewers
83.5
96-67
New York Mets
83.5
77-85
Oakland A's
83
97-65
Philadelphia Phillies
83
80-82
Colorado Rockies
82
91-72
Pittsburgh Pirates
78.5
82-79
San Diego Padres
77.5
66-96
Arizona Diamondbacks
77
82-80
Cincinnati Reds
77
67-95
Toronto Blue Jays
76.5
73-89
Seattle Mariners
74.5
89-73
Chicago White Sox
74.5
62-100
San Francisco Giants
73
73-89
Texas Rangers
70.5
67-95
Kansas City Royals
69
58-104
Detroit Tigers
67
64-98
Miami Marlins
65.5
63-98
Baltimore Orioles
59
47-115
Projected win totals updated Jan. 9, 2019.