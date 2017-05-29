Astros rally for 11 runs in 8th inning, overwhelm Twins 16-8

Houston Astros' George Springer, left, and Jake Marisnick celebrate as they score the tying and go-ahead run against the Minnesota Twins on a double by Josh Reddick in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Carlos Beltran homered and singled during an 11-run burst in the eighth inning against Minnesota's beleaguered bullpen, and the Houston Astros overwhelmed the Twins 16-8 Monday in a matchup of AL division leaders.

The Astros combined eight hits, two walks, a hitter batter and a balk in the eighth to rally from an 8-2 deficit. The Twins tried three pitchers in the inning, a day after they used eight relievers in a 15-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Beltran finished with four hits and Carlos Correa had three, including a home run. Alex Bregman also homered for Houston, which had a season-high 18 hits, 13 of them in the last two innings.

Jordan Jankowski (1-0) got his first major league win with 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Brad Peacock. He allowed four earned runs and gave up home runs to Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman but he benefited from the Houston hit parade.

Craig Breslow (1-1) took the loss.

Minnesota's bullpen worked 17 1/3 innings in a three-game weekend series against Tampa Bay, and they needed a long start from AL ERA leader Ervin Santana against Houston. Santana delivered, working seven strong innings before leaving with a six-run lead.

But Ryan Pressly faced six hitters and got just one out, with Marwin Gonzalez's two-run single pulling the Astros to within 8-6. Breslow was up next and eventually Matt Belisle took over and gave up Beltran's three-run homer.

Pressley, Breslow and Belisle each made their third appearance in four days.

Sano homered during a seven-run fifth for the Twins.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: OF Byron Buxton left the game in the sixth inning with a lacerated ring finger on his right hand. He is considered day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Mike Fiers (1-2, 5.21 ERA) will face the Twins after temporarily losing his spot in the starting rotation. Fiers gave up 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Tigers on May 25, but he'll fill Morton's spot for at least one turn through the rotation.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (3-0, 1.66) is coming off his worst start of the year, but with him that's a relative term. After two dominant outings, Berrios gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings in a win at Baltimore on May 24.