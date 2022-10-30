Astros put on a masterclass in Game 2, ready for 'rowdy' World Series atmosphere in Philadelphia

Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
·5 min read

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros' confidence never wavered, but when they sat around in their clubhouse late Saturday night, they couldn’t help but exhale.

They needed to show the Philadelphia Phillies who they are. They needed to intimidate. They needed to dominate.

“Really,’’ Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said, “we just needed to win.’’

The Astros knocked off the Phillies, 5-2, at Minute Maid Park, evening the World Series at 1-1 apiece and suffocating the Phillies’ momentum.

Four pitches. Three doubles. Two runs.

It was the first time in World Series history that a team opened up a game with three consecutive extra-base hits.

Zack Wheeler didn’t know what hit him.

“It was amazing, it felt like put up 10 runs that inning,’’ McCormick said. “When we get going, it’s contagious.

“That’s this team. We are relentless. We’ve been in the postseason a lot. We’re used to this environment. We love it. We feed off it.’’

GAME 2: Astros rebound to send World Series to Philly at 1-1

MALDONADO: MLB flags Houston catcher's illegal bats (he wasn't cheating)

Jose Altuve, who entered the game hitting .108 this postseason, hitless in 25 at-bats during one stretch, broke out deep in the heart of Texas.

He doubled on the first pitch of the game. He singled to center in the fifth inning. He singled to right in the seven inning.

“This guy right here,’’ said Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, pointing to Altuve in the postgame press conference, “set the tone. And it was awesome. I feel like that one swing of the bat to start off the game got the crowd into it, got our dugout into it, got our offense going.’’

Altuve was down about his struggles, but refused to let his confidence wane, poring over video, taking extra batting practice, with all his teammates predicting it would be only a matter of time.

“That’s the beauty of baseball,’’ Astros reliever Will Smith said. “You could be oh-for-a-million, show up the next day, get three hits and be a hero. He keeps plugging away and eventually it’s got to go his way. It can’t rain forever.’’

And now, there may be no holding him back.

Alex Bregman celebrates his home run in the fifth inning with Jose Altuve.
Alex Bregman celebrates his home run in the fifth inning with Jose Altuve.

“There's a lot of guys in our clubhouse who lead us, and there are a lot of guys in our clubhouse who are vocal and things of that nature,’’ said Game 3 starter Lance McCullers, “but Altuve is the heart of this team. He's been since I've been an Astro. So when he goes, our team feels very confident, and you saw it with the way he got us started.’’

The Astros led 3-0 after the first inning, 5-0 after the fifth with Bregman hitting his sixth career World Series homer, the most by any third baseman in history.

The rest of the game was spent with hitting coach Troy Snitker going up and down the bench, imploring his players to stay even-keeled.

A day earlier, these Astros became only the sixth team in World Series history to blow a five-run lead.

“This team has a short memory on bad occurrences and bad games,’’ Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “You can't bring yesterday into today or else it will continue. You have to start all over again and just realize it's a new day.’’

The pitching matchups are back in their favor the next two games, and the team is actually looking forward to playing in Philadelphia.

“It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be crazy’’ said McCormick, a Philadelphia-area native, “and it’s going to be intense.’’

The Astros have been booed wherever they’ve gone and now for the first time, they’ll have those rabid Phillies’ fans express their feelings.

“It’s going to be pretty wild, maybe real wild,’’ Smith said. “We’ll be ready. Just another day at the park.’’

Sunday, they were facing Wheeler, one of the hottest pitchers in baseball. He entered the game with a 1.78 ERA this postseason, and a 1.34 ERA dating back to his last seven starts since coming off the injured list – the lowest by a Phillies pitcher since Grover Cleveland Alexander.

He stepped on the mound, and was completely ambushed, with the Astros deciding to swing early and swing often

“It’s kind of everybody’s game plan against me,’’ Wheeler said, “either try to get that first pitch or hop on the fastball. I kind of expected that, but swinging at the first two pitches, it is what it is. ...

“They were just aggressive. I tried to match their aggression and get off the corners a little more, and they came out swinging.’’

It was a thing of beauty and what makes them such a dangerous team. They can beat you with their lethal offense or their dominant pitching, with No. 2 starter Framber Valdez giving up just four hits and striking out nine in 6 ⅓ innings. And they play dazzling defense.

When they put it all together, well, they dare you to stop them.

“In all honesty,’’ Bregman says, “this is probably the most fun I ever had playing baseball.’’

Just wait for Game 3 – where the fun really begins.

“We’re ready for it,’’ McCormick said. “It’s going to be rowdy. We’re going to get booed.

“I can’t wait.’’

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @Bnightengale 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Astros dominate World Series Game 2, ready for 'rowdy' Phillies fans

Latest Stories

  • Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

    Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

  • Shelley Duvall fans celebrate first look at actor’s film comeback after 20 years

    ‘The Shining’ star hasn’t appeared in a film since 2002’s ‘Manna from Heaven’

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • CFL player hungry for Edmonton food scene in online video series

    Injuries and losses in the 2022 Elks season meant more time off the field for offensive lineman Justin Renfrow, giving him the opportunity to eat his way through the Edmonton food scene and put the spotlight on local businesses. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native has been exploring Edmonton restaurants since moving to the city for football two years ago and has been impressed by what it has to offer. "There's seafood, there's good barbecue here and then there's also the Mexican food. The Colomb

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start. OILERS 3, BLUE

  • Canadian gymnasts slam inaction by federal sports minister after toxic culture reports

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Calls to investigate the "toxic culture and rampant child abuse entrenched in Canadian gymnastics" have gone unanswered for seven months, a group of more than 500 Canadian gymnasts allege in an open letter released on Wednesday. Now, the group known as Gymnasts For Change Canada is "urging and imploring" federal sports minister Pascale St-Onge to initiate an independent third-party judicial investigation "for the well

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a