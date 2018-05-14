Astros players wear Rockets jerseys ahead of Monday's Western Conference Finals matchup against Warriors

Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros leaves for the team bus dressed in a Houston Rockets jersey to show support at Minute Maid Park on May 13, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Astros are hitting the road for a quick two-game road trip against the Anaheim Angles, and won’t be in Houston for the Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t supporting their hometown team.

After beating the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Sunday, many Astros players were seen leaving Minute Maid Park wearing Houston Rockets jerseys.





.@JustinVerlander heads out to Anaheim wearing his #Rockets jersey. #Astros in full support of the Rockets pic.twitter.com/2lmKo1yINS — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 13, 2018





Here are some Astros in Rockets gear as they hit the road pic.twitter.com/eJfQDKglYR — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 13, 2018

The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night at the Toyota Center. And after winning the World Series themselves last year, it looks like the Astros are fully behind the Rockets’ quest to bring another championship to Houston.

