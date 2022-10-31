Astros at Phillies World Series Game 3 in doubt as rain in forecast for Monday night

PHILADELPHIA — Major League Baseball officials informed the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros that they expect Monday’s World Series game to be postponed because of heavy rain in the forecast, three officials told USA TODAY Sports

The officials were granted anonymity because no official decision is expected to be made until at least 5 p.m. ET, three hours before the scheduled start.

The World Series would resume Tuesday with Game 3, Wednesday with Game 4 and Thursday with Game 5.

The unique twist with this postseason rainout is that instead of playing Game 6 on Friday, the two teams still are expected to have a full travel day, pushing the potential Game 6 and Game 7 in Houston to Saturday and Sunday.

If Monday’s game is indeed is postponed, that would put the World Series up against the NFL on Thursday night and force Philadelphia and Houston fans to choose between watching their local baseball or football teams. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to play the Houston Texans on Thursday night in Houston.

Phillies fans are certainly familiar with inclement weather affecting a World Series. When the team won their most recent championship in 2008, the start of Game 3 was delayed by 90 minutes because of rain. The Phillies eventually beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 in that game to take a 2-1 series lead.

