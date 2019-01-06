Astros, Mets complete 5-player trade

The New York Mets have traded three minor-leaguers to the Houston Astros for infielder J.D. Davis and minor league infielder Cody Bohanek, both teams announced Sunday.

The Astros received outfielder Ross Adolph, catcher Scott Manea and infielder Luis Santana from New York.

Davis, 25, plays primarily third base, with 45 games at the position. He also played first base in 13 games with the Astros last season. Overall in 2018, he played in 42 games for Houston with a .175 batting average, a home run and five RBIs. He split time with Triple-A Fresno, where he batted .342 with 17 home runs and 81 RBIs in 85 games.

Bohanek, 22, played in Single-A and Triple-A in the 2018 season. A utility infielder, he appeared in 70 games at second base, 31 games at third base and 15 at shortstop. He hit a combined .214 in 120 games.

The three prospects acquired by the Astros each played in the low minor leagues last season.

Adolph, 23, was named Team MVP in 2018 for the Brooklyn Cyclones (Short-A level), batting .276 in 61 games with 12 triples, seven home runs, 35 RBIs and 14 steals.

Manea, 23, was a South Atlantic League All-Star at Columbia (Class A). He hit .261 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs in 100 games, and he threw out 37.7 percent of runners attempting to steal.

Santana, 19, led the Kingsport Mets (Rookie level) in batting (.348) and OPS (.917) in 2018 in 53 games with four homers and 35 RBIs.

On Saturday, the Mets acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from Milwaukee for three minor-leaguers.

--Field Level Media