Astros' Jose Altuve records club record 10 consecutive hits

Jose Altuve recorded 10 hits in 10 consecutive at bats for the Houston Astros this weekend, setting a club record. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was unstoppable at the plate this weekend — and he’s got his name in the record book to prove it.

Altuve recorded a hit in 10 straight plate appearances for the Astros this weekend against the Indians, setting a new club record. His mark, only the sixth ever in MLB history, was just two shy of the American League record, too, set by Walt Dropo in 1952.

Altuve’s stretch was broken on Sunday in the top of the ninth inning when he lined out to centerfield.

His stretch of hits included six RBI, three doubles, a triple and a home run.

10 straight ABs, 10 straight hits.@JoseAltuve27 could bat over .300 while blindfolded. pic.twitter.com/4XiEAwuTJr — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2018





Altuve is hitting .332/.378/.459 already this season with 28 RBI and 31 runs in his 239 plate appearances.

Altuve’s hitting, though, wasn’t enough. The Astros fell to the Indians 10-9 in 14 innings on Sunday, their second straight loss, despite holding a five-run lead in the ninth inning in Cleveland.

After sitting idle for three innings, and then each team picking up a run in the 13th inning, Greg Allen hit a walk-off home run in the 14th inning to give the Indians the win.





