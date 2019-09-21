Astros’ Jose Altuve calls 30-homer season ‘like a dream come true’

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is a former American League MVP, a three-time batting champion and a six-time All-Star — but what he did Friday night seemed to mean just as much as any of those accomplishments.

The 5-foot-6 star from Venezuela crushed his 30th home run of the season in the first inning of a 6-4 win over the Angels, marking a new milestone.

If you weren't tuned in on time today you might have missed José Altuve's 30th home run of the season!



Didn't catch it? We've got you covered. #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/NLqZL4ehvA



— AT&T SportsNet SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) September 21, 2019

“It’s like a dream come true,” Altuve told reporters . “A lot of people thought I couldn’t play in the big leagues, and they keep telling me, ‘No, no,’ and then all of a sudden I hit 30 homers. It’s pretty cool.”

Altuve has impressed fans with the power he produces from such a small frame, but he’d never hit more than 24 home runs in a season (2016 and 2017) before Friday.

Making the accomplishment more impressive — Altuve, 29, reached the 30-homer mark in just 117 games. He’s the fourth Astro this season to reach 30 home runs this season, joining Alex Bregman (38), George Springer (37) and Yuli Gurriel (30).

“It just speaks to the depth on this team and the talent on this team and these guys have done tremendous things, both on an individual basis and as a team,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of that group. “I’m very proud of these guys. The numbers will be where they are at the end of the season, but needless to say this is a special group of guys that are accomplishing some special things throughout that clubhouse.”

Houston (101-53) can clinch the AL West on Saturday with either a win over the Angels on or a loss by the Athletics to the Rangers.