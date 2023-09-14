Noda gets Athletics' 1st hit vs. Astros with 1 out in 9th inning

HOUSTON (AP) — Ryan Noda grounded a single off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth inning for the Oakland Athletics' first hit against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Hunter Brown pitched five innings, and Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris and Bryan Abreu followed with a perfect inning each.

Brown struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter, throwing 78 pitches. He retired his first 11 batters, then walked Noda.

Houston leads 6-0.

The Associated Press