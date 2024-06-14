Astros host the Tigers to begin 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (33-35, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (31-38, third in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-1, 1.92 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (2-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -112, Tigers -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Houston has a 17-18 record at home and a 31-38 record overall. The Astros have hit 85 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Detroit has a 33-35 record overall and a 17-16 record on the road. The Tigers have a 14-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has a .294 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 12 doubles and 10 home runs. Yordan Alvarez is 14-for-40 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 14 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Tigers. Gio Urshela is 12-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press