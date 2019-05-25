Astros place AL home run leader George Springer on IL with hamstring strain

Mark Townsend
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

The Houston Astros officially placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

The two-time All-Star suffered a left hamstring strain while trying to make a sliding catch in foul territory in Houston’s 4-3 victory against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Initial signs were ominous, as both Springer and Astros manager A.J. Hinch expressed concerns about a lengthy absence.

However, Saturday’s update was a lot less gloomy despite the IL designation.

Springer had missed the previous four games with back tightness. Despite that absence, he entered Saturday leading the American League with 17 homers and 43 RBIs.

Outfielder Derek Fisher will take Springer’s spot on the Astros roster.

Springer joins an injured list that already includes 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve. The good news is Altuve is slated to begin a rehab assignment Sunday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

The other good news is that the Astros have enough breathing room to allow their superstars to rest and fully recover. Houston improved to 34-18 on Friday, tying them with the Minnesota Twins for the most wins in MLB. They currently own a seven-game lead in the AL West.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next