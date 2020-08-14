Astros-A's brawl: Ramon Laureano's suspension reduced to four games, per report

The suspension for Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano was reduced from six to four games for his role in the past weekend’s benches-clearing brawl with the Houston Astros, per a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Laureano will drop his appeal and his suspension will start tonight and go through Monday. He won't miss any in-division games. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 14, 2020

Laureano to begin serving suspension Friday

Laureano charged the Astros dugout after a verbal altercation with Astros coach Alex Cintrón. He was originally issued a six-game suspension when MLB released punishments on Tuesday. He immediately appealed and was allowed to play until it was heard.

With his suspension dropped by MLB to four games, per the report, he will drop the appeal and begin serving the suspension on Friday night at the San Francisco Giants. It will run through Monday, when the Athletics begin a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Cintrón serving 20-game suspension

Cintrón instigated the brawl and reportedly yelled something about Laureano’s mother — though he denies that — and motioned for Laureano to come at them. Laureano did and the benches cleared, a much larger issue for MLB given social distancing measures and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was handed a 20-game suspension that accounts for nearly half of the Astros remaining games in the shortened seasoned. It equates to a 54-game suspension during a regular 162-game season.

That was effective immediately. He released a statement saying his “actions were inappropriate,” though he “never referenced Ramon’s mother.”

The suspension for Ramón Laureano's role in the brawl was reduced to four games. (AP Foto/Ben Margot) More

