Astros' Altuve 'surprised' by Correa's signing with Twins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHUCK KING
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Twins
    Minnesota Twins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carlos Correa
    Carlos Correa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve officially learned that he’d have a new double play partner during a late-night phone call with Carlos Correa himself.

Altuve didn’t foresee Correa signing with the Minnesota Twins.

“I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting that,” Altuve said Sunday. “Obviously we’re going to miss him. He’s a great player and a great guy inside the clubhouse. He was one of our leaders.”

Correa reached a $105.3 million, three-year deal with the Twins on Friday night. The shortstop had been the most coveted free agent remaining on the market.

Altuve, a seven-time All-Star and the 2017 AL MVP, and Correa, a two-time All-Star, were mainstays in the middle of Houston’s defense and at the top of the order since 2015. The duo helped lead the Astros to their lone World Series title in 2017 and return trips to the Series in 2019 and 2021.

A career .277 hitter with 133 home runs, Correa batted .279 with 26 homers and 92 RBIs last season and also won his first Gold Glove.

“Now that he’s on another team, I’m happy for him,” Altuve said. “He got a great deal. Happy for him. I know he’s going to play good. He’s going to make the Twins better.”

The 31-year-old Altuve said he and the 27-year-old Correa pledged to remain close via frequent phone calls and video conferencing.

“We had dinner so many times,” Altuve said. “We spent a lot of time in rooms together talking about different things. That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”

A few days before Correa’s decision, Houston manager Dusty Baker tabbed Jeremy Pena the front-runner for the opening day start. Widely considered one of the Astros’ top prospects, Pena is a career .291 hitter in the minors. He batted .287 with 10 homers in 30 games at Triple-A Sugar Land last season.

Pena, 24 and the son of former major leaguer Geronimo Pena, has a locker in the Astros’ clubhouse next to Altuve.

“I’m happy for Jeremy that he might get the opportunity to come and play in the big leagues and establish himself as an everyday player,” Altuve said.

While Baker would have liked to have Correa in the lineup, his signing removed a bit of the fog that had wafted into Houston's camp this spring.

“Nobody likes to be in an uncertain situation,” Baker said. “Everybody likes clarity.”

Still, some habits are hard to break.

Players arriving at the clubhouse on Sunday morning before the Astros-Washington exhibition game saw a familiar name written into the cleanup spot on the day’s lineup card: Correa.

Baker’s decision to hold his major league position players out of early games this spring allowed him start Carlos’ bother, J.C., at designated hitter against the Nationals.

J.C. hit .310 with nine homers and 57 RBIs last season in 101 games split between Class A Fayetteville and High Class A Asheville.

Now learning to play catcher, J.C. enjoyed a six-hit game and two four-hit games last season, his first as a minor leaguer.

“That’s a lot of hitting,” Baker said.

NOTES: Nationals minor leaguer Darren Baker took out the lineup card for the pregame exchange with his dad, Dusty. Darren and Dusty hugged over home plate, then posed for pictures together and with the umpires. Darren later got into the game playing second base.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Carlos Correa leaving Astros for Twins on reported 3-year, $105 million deal

    The Astros' brash leader is on the way out of Houston, and he surprisingly picked the Twins.

  • Freddie Freeman's Dodgers contract includes $57 million in deferred payments

    Deferred payments alter the effective worth of Freddie Freeman six-year contract with the Dodgers, giving it a present-day value of under $150 million.

  • AP source: Correa and Twins agree to $105.3M, 3-year deal

    Star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed early Saturday to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Correa picking the Twins was a surprise, given they have lost 18 consecutive postseason games and finished last in the AL Central a year ago at 73-89. A two-time All-Star who was the first pick in the 2012 amateur draft, Correa led the Astros' turnaround.

  • ‘Way better than we thought’: Panthers think they dodged bullet after Ekblad injury scare

    Andrew Brunette, Jonathan Huberdeau and just about everyone else associated with the Florida Panthers couldn’t help but get flashbacks to last year when they saw Aaron Ekblad crawling around on the ice in the first periods of the Panthers’ 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

  • Giordano, Fleury remain available before NHL trade deadline

    Mark Giordano played his 1,000th regular-season NHL game in a Seattle Kraken uniform and skated in four more before the team sat him to avoid the risk of injury. Giordano’s 1,005th game almost certainly will be with another team. After the recent trades of Claude Giroux to Florida, Brandon Hagel to Tampa Bay and Hampus Lindholm to Boston, Giordano and reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury are the most prominent players still available before the deadline.

  • AP source: Browns to trade Keenum, sign Brissett as backup

    The Browns' quarterback carousel spun again Saturday. While Cleveland waits to officially welcome Deshaun Watson, the team agreed to trade backup quarterback Case Keenum to Buffalo and sign free agent QB Jacoby Brissett, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press. The Browns are sending Keenum to the Bills for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the trade.

  • High school all-state boys face off in WIBCA hoops: Anderson, Auburn trio help pace 3A past 4A

    In Saturday’s three-game set, the 3A, 1A and 2B boys won the annual WIBCA all-state contests.

  • Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz

    A Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of David Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had him shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019, according to private investigators the Red Sox slugger hired to look into the attack that nearly killed him. The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis reported by the Boston Globe on Saturday contradict the theory of the crime developed by Dominican prosecutors. Davis told the newspaper that he identified the drug-trafficker César Peralta as having orchestrated the shooting by placing a bounty on Ortiz and sanctioning the hit squad that tried to kill him.

  • March Madness: Officials call controversial technical on Illinois player for hanging on rim

    It was clear that RJ Melendez's momentum forced him to hold onto the rim after his dunk, but it apparently wasn't that clear to the officials.

  • Inside Flip or Flop's Sudden End

    'Flip or Flop' is ending, and apparently no one is surprised thanks to Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack's tense relationship on set.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo