Astros activate Yordan Alvarez from IL to try and kickstart team after sluggish start

The Houston Astros are in need of a boost. After winning an MLB-leading 107 games in 2019, the Astros sit at just 8-10 nearly a third of the way through the 2020 season.

But things are looking up in Houston. On Friday, the team activated last year’s American League rookie of the year winner Yordan Alvarez from the Injured List. Alvarez, 23, has not played in a game this season. The team has not revealed why Alvarez was placed on the IL.

The team confirmed Alvarez was back. It’s unclear whether he’ll be in the Astros’ lineup when the team takes on the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Can Yordan Alvarez get the Astros back on the right track?

While the Astros are just 8-10, and George Springer and Jose Altuve have struggled at the plate, offense hasn’t been a major issue for the team this season. The Astros’ 106 wRC+ — an advanced stat that measures a team’s offensive prowess — ranks 9th in baseball.

Still, there’s no doubt Alvarez’s bat will improve that rank. As a rookie, Alvarez hit an incredible .313/.412/.655 in 369 plate appearances. He was one of the best hitters in baseball. If he can hit the ground running, and both Altuve and Springer can get back on track, the Astros could once again boast a top-3 offense in baseball.

