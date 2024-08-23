Astros take 9-game road win streak into game against the Orioles

Houston Astros (69-58, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (74-55, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (1-6, 5.77 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -118, Orioles -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Baltimore Orioles trying to prolong a nine-game road winning streak.

Baltimore has a 37-29 record in home games and a 74-55 record overall. The Orioles have the top team slugging percentage in the AL at .448.

Houston has a 34-29 record in road games and a 69-58 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Astros hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .236 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 9-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 67 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 17-for-44 with four doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Astros: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Tucker: 60-Day IL (shin), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press