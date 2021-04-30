Astronomer, bestselling author among experts aiming to inspire at Markham Youth Expo

Each year in May, Markham joins municipalities from coast to coast to celebrate youth and their active participation in the community.

Whether it is through recreation, drama, sport, dance, civic engagement, volunteerism or leadership, everyday young people are getting involved in meaningful ways that have real impact.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event is going to be virtual. Instead of a one-day event, the 2021 Markham Youth Expo will run from May 1 to 7 and have a week of family-friendly activities that reflect various themes.

To sign up for the event, please visit Markham Expo Presented by York University General Registration.

Starting from Saturday, May 1, participants can pick up new skills through workshops and classes. There will be showcasing of all art forms — digital art, music, dance — and much more. You can sign up for the art competition and perform in front an audience or have your pre-recorded work presented and win prizes.

On May 2, students will have a chance to explore astronomy, dinosaurs, zoology and the environment.

Prof. Paul Delaney from York University, an expert in the field of astronomy, will deliver a speech. He was most recently featured on Global News to talk about the Mars Ingenuity mission.

Through the event, Markham Youth Expo hopes to provide everyone with a new-found wonder and appreciation for the inherent beauty in nature.

The third day’s theme is The Hangout. Network and socialize with people of all ages across Markham and be inspired by Kaleb Dahlgren, Humboldt Bronco survivor, bestselling author of “Crossroads” and founder of Dahlgren’s Diabeauties.

For youth aged 12 and up, join the Markham Mayor's Junior Council for some mystery-themed activities. For youth aged 13 and up, join the Markham Mayor's Youth Council's Ambassadors Program to talk to and learn from some of the wisest older adults the city has to offer while learning about the importance of volunteerism.

During the last day of the event, you can learn about startups and innovation in a Q & A with David Kwok, the director of YSpace, and Markham entrepreneurs.

Kwok is a driven leader with an extensive background in strategic planning, innovation program creation and partnership development. He has co-founded York University’s first physical incubator space, called YSpace, in York Region and Ontario’s first Food & Beverage Accelerator focused on growth stage CPG ventures.

Since the theme of the final day is Celebrating Markham, to inspire the residents, this event will highlight different cuisines, significant locations and small businesses that make up the city’s identity.

The Mayor's Youth Award will also be presented on May 7. See full schedule at www.markham.ca/youth.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun

