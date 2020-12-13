Astrology Says Kelly Ripa's Marriage To Mark Consuelos Was Meant To Be

From Women's Health

It’s not unusual for couples to claim they’re meant to be, but few couples actually have the cosmic evidence to back that up. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos do. According to astrologer Valerie Mesa, the couple has a “telepathic and intuitive connection.”

Mark’s Sun in Aries and Kelly’s in Libra are positioned almost exactly opposite each other—in fact, they’re only off by one measly degree. While planets standing at opposition might make you think a couple was incompatible, because their Suns exist on the same axis, this positioning actually speaks to how well-suited Mark and Kelly are for each other. It makes for an attraction the two would have felt almost instantly, says Mesa. “They would have felt an intuitive and magnetic connection of needing to be in each other’s presence,” she adds, because Kelly can easily pick up on Mark’s energy, and he can do the same with hers.

TBH, an attraction this strong can prove tricky for some couples, because their needs might get overshadowed by their partner’s, but Mark and Kelly have nailed the balance. Thankfully, they’ve got a healthy dose of trust between them. Because Mark’s Jupiter, the planet of expansion, luck, and abundance, stands at a harmonious angle from Kelly’s sun, it isn’t difficult for the couple to be open and honest.

These are not the only astrological factors at work and keeping this celeb marriage steady, though. It's maintained in part because of the many other astrological factors in Kelly and Mark’s birth charts. Of course, no relationship comes without its challenges, but Kelly and Mark aren’t the type to let things keep them down for long—their power couple status was written in the stars.

The position of Mark's sun proves this relationship has a greater purpose.



While you might be familiar with the 12 sun signs, you might not know there is also a selection of 12 houses each person can be be associated with. In Mark and Kelly's case, the seventh house is a biggie. This house is all about partnership and romantic commitment. And Mark's sun, says Mesa, is in Kelly's seventh house. In other words, he is exactly her cup of tea, the man of her dreams, her type to a T—you get it.

A union like theirs makes Mesa think the two are twin flames, two souls meant to unite, and "that they’ve come together in this life to do something for the good of mankind." When it comes to what that greater purpose is exactly, only time will tell. But for now, let's say it's to serve as absolute goals.

Kelly and Mark have Venus and the moon to thank for their bliss.

Kelly's moon, the planet that rules emotions, is in Libra. This means she's a natural-born peacemaker, she's fair, and isn't one to take sides or lean into conflict. Venus rules how someone shows love, what they value, and what gives them pleasure. And since Mark's is in Pisces, the dreamer's sign, interactions with Kelly's moon makes for congenial, warm, peaceful, and even artistic energy, says Mesa. Kelly and Mark, "can make each other feel good."

And because Kelly's moon comes alive in her 11th house—the house of society—the warm energy she produces with Mark is nearly always evident to other people. They're that couple at the party that everyone stares at because they're so freaking loved up. "This is where their power couple vibes reign," adds Mesa.

Mars shakes things up.

"There are aspects—namely, Mark’s Mars squaring off with Kelly’s Sun and Uranus—indicating a rebellion, restlessness, and sudden shake-ups," says Mesa. Because Mark's Mars is in Capricorn, he's all about the traditional and appreciates long-lasting results. Stability is his default, whereas for Kelly, a Uranus in Libra has her looking toward an idyllic future. "A charming diplomat with a revolutionary mindset, she’s not a fan of anything remotely conventional and will not let herself be tamed," Mesa says.

While Mark's intrigued by Kelly's mindset, it can sometimes set him off if he can't quite see how her ideas are realistic. "Similarly, Kelly could feel limited or rebellious towards Mark if he projects his conservatism towards her, or perhaps questions her sense of authority," Mesa adds. Though they might not always see eye-to-eye, in the end, it's their ability to be vulnerable with each other that allows them to find resolve and move forward.

