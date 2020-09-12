AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial after brief pause, Oxford says

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is expected to resume clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after a brief global pause in testing.

Oxford University, which is co-developing the vaccine, made the announcement Saturday.

AstraZeneca put a hold on its COVID-19 clinical trials worldwide this week while it investigated an adverse reaction in a trial participant in the United Kingdom. One volunteer in a trial in the United Kingdom apparently developed a serious neurological problem after receiving the vaccine.

A standard review process triggered the study pause on Sunday, Oxford said, and an independent safety review committee and national regulators reviewed the group's safety data.

"The independent review process has concluded and following the recommendations of both the independent safety review committee and the UK regulator, the (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), the trials will recommence in the UK," Oxford said in a statement Saturday.

Laboratory technicians work at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina, on Aug. 14, 2020. More

Oxford declined to provide more information about what happened to the patient who fell ill.

"We cannot disclose medical information about the illness for reasons of participant confidentiality," Oxford said. "We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our studies and will continue to monitor safety closely."

Oxford said trials would resume across all U.K. clinical trial sites, but it was not immediately clear when or if other sites would resume. AstraZeneca is running several large trials around the world, including one in the U.S.

Pausing a vaccine trial is not uncommon, health experts say.

"Globally some 18,000 individuals have received study vaccines as part of the trial. In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety," Oxford said.

