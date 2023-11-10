AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

AstraZeneca PLC beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.87, expectations were $0.79.

Andy Barnett: Thank you, operator. I'm Andy Barnett, Head of Investor Relations at AstraZeneca and I'm very pleased to welcome you to AstraZeneca's nine months and third quarter of 2023 conference call. As usual, all materials presented are available on our website. This slide contains our usual Safe Harbor statement, we will be making comments on our performance using constant exchange rates or CER, core financial numbers and other non-GAAP measures. And non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation is contained within the results announcement, numbers used today are in millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. This slide shows our agenda for today's call. Following our prepared remarks we will open the line for questions. As usual, we will try and address as many questions as we can during the allotted time.

Although I'd asked participants to limit the number of questions you asked to allow others a fair chance to participate in the Q&A. As a reminder to ask a question use that raise a hand function in Zoom. Alternatively, you can use the Q&A button and write your answers. And with that, Pascal, I will hand it over to you.

Pascal Soriot: Thank you, Andy. Hello, everyone. Please advance to the next slide. Total revenue in the first nine months of the year increased 5% to $33.8 billion with 15% growth from non-COVID-19 medicines offsetting a $2.9 billion decline in revenue from our COVID-19 medicines. Core earnings per share increased 17% to $5.80. This increase is reflective of our robust company performance, our financial discipline, as well as again in other operating income that we announced with our half-year results. We continue to benefit from our diverse commercial portfolio in our broad global footprint. Given our confidence in the remainder of the year, we have upgraded our 2023 guidance. We now anticipate total revenue ex COVID to increase by low teens percentage and core EPS to increase by low double-digit to low teens percentage.

