Astranaut & Space Perspective Will Send One Lucky Civilian to Space for Free

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attendees of the North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) will have the unique opportunity to win a free trip to space. This spectacular giveaway is hosted by Astranaut and Space Perspective and includes pre-space-flight training and a post-space-flight reintegration program designed to extract powerful insights and create meaningful global impact through the space travel experience.

Both Astranaut and Space Perspective believe the visionaries, and innovators attending TANBC are the perfect audience for their offering. Their aligned missions are to help increase access for early adopters of space travel and to translate their experience into a vision for bettering the planet earth.

NASA Astronauts have long spoken out about the impact their view of the Earth had on their perspectives. Karen Nyberg, who made her first trip into space aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 2008 said, "Every single part of the Earth reacts with every other part. It's one thing. Every little animal is important in that ecosystem. [Seeing the planet from above] makes you realize that, and makes you want to be a little more proactive in keeping it that way. If I could get every Earthling to do one circle of the Earth, I think things would run a little differently."

Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective says, "We're passionate about changing the way people access space—both to perform much-needed research to benefit life on Earth and to affect how we view and connect with our planet. Today, it is more crucial than ever to see Earth as an interconnected planet, a spaceship for all humanity and our global biosphere. This expanded view of our world is the life-transforming perspective astronauts speak of when they see earth in space."

Space Perspective launched its first testflight in June 2021. It took a similar path to the one its first tourists will enjoy beginning in late 2024. No rockets are involved. Instead, a balloon large enough to encapsulate the Statue of Liberty will lift passengers to the edge of space, giving them a rare view of the earth.

Astranaut Founder and CEO Shannon Graham says, "There is no more profound experience in the world than to see the blue line of your planet from an outside perspective. Space travel is the act of young species reaching beyond its home planet into the bright future."

This free ticket to space from Astranaut and Space Perspective is the quintessential astronaut experience, and is especially valuable since with over 500 seats reserved, all Space Perspective flights are booked through 2024. The only way to register for giveaway is by attending North American Bitcoin Conference in Miami, January 17-19, 2022 (https://www.btcmiami.com).

Learn more about Space Perspective and the voyage upon Spaceship Neptune by visiting https://www.spaceperspective.com. Find out what it takes to become an Astranaut by visiting https://astranaut.space.

