Astra Exploration Insiders Added CA$977.3k Of Stock To Their Holdings

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Astra Exploration Inc.'s (CVE:ASTR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Astra Exploration

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Peter Marrone for CA$450k worth of shares, at about CA$0.11 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.12. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Astra Exploration share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Astra Exploration insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Astra Exploration Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Astra Exploration. CEO & Director Brian Miller bought CA$12k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Astra Exploration Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Astra Exploration insiders own 46% of the company, worth about CA$2.6m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Astra Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Astra Exploration insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Astra Exploration (including 4 which are concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

