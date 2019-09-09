WNBA ref walking into player somehow results in player getting ejected

It's simple, Astou Ndour was standing too aggressively. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Basketball players have long worked hard to maneuver, contort and control their bodies to avoid contact.

Apparently, being aware of the movement of referees’ bodies just got added to the list of responsibilities.

Chicago Sky center Astou Ndour got hit with the mother of all bad calls on Sunday during a season-closing game against the Washington Mystics. It started with Ndour standing still as her teammate lobbied a walking ref and ended with her ejection.

Get ready, you’re about to see one of the most comically bad calls of your life.

Here's the video replay of the Astou Ndour ejection: pic.twitter.com/MipIgQdfSM — Nick Niendorf (@niendorf21) September 8, 2019

The muted outrage of the referee’s face as he immediately assumes what happened, his emphatic signal to eject Ndour, Ndour’s teammate’s stunned reaction, it’s all just too perfect. As is the simple picture of a man walking into a stationary woman while looking the other way and concluding she was the one at fault.

The Sky sure could have used Ndour for the rest of the game, as the team eventually lost 100-86 to the league-best Mystics. The Sky will finish the season at 20-14, the league’s fifth-best record.

We’ll see if they run into any obstacles in the playoffs. Or, rather, have any obstacles run into them.

Update: The WNBA released the following statement Monday morning:

“After a league review, we have determined that the technical foul against Chicago’s Astou Ndour should not have been assessed. The technical foul and subsequent ejection have been rescinded.”

