Aston Villa Women 1-3 Arsenal Women: Gunners fight back with dominant display to fuel title chase

Arsenal fuelled their chase of the Women's Super League title as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Jonas Eidevall's side dominated from start to finish and should really have enjoyed a greater reward than their three second-half goals from Victoria Pelova, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius.

The Gunners' victory keeps them six points behind the top two, Chelsea and Manchester City, with only five matches remaining.

Ebony Salmon's first-half goal had put the hosts ahead in a match that was delayed by 45 minutes, with the visitors arriving late at the ground because of traffic disruption.

It is the second consecutive week the Gunners have made a embarrassing faux pas on their travels, with their fixture at Chelsea nine days ago also held up after their socks clashed with those worn by the home side.

But unlike that defeat, they were in control against Villa - despite the defensive lapse that allowed Adriana Leon to pick out Salmon, who guided a low effort into the bottom left corner from 10 yards.

That proved to be Villa's only shot in the match and the hosts had to repel wave after wave of attack from the visitors, who peppered their goal with 37 efforts - the highest total by any team in a single match in the WSL this term.

Arsenal too strong for slack Villa

Carla Ward's side - who have won just once at home this season - did not help themselves, conceding a number of chances as a result of sloppy attempts to play out from the back.

That included Arsenal's equaliser from Pelova, who found the right corner after Alessia Russo's effort was parried into her path by home goalkeeper Anna Leat.

Frida Maanum and Russo both hit the woodwork, while Kim Little, Wubben-Moy and Caitlin Foord all spurned excellent goalscoring opportunities as Arsenal chased a second goal.

But England centre-back Wubben-Moy headed in Russo's cross as full-time neared, before Blackstenius rounded off the scoring two minutes later with a low drive under Leat.

It was the perfect conclusion to the encounter for Arsenal, who are back in the Midlands next Sunday as they seek to retain their Continental League Cup title when they take on Emma Hayes' side in a repeat of last year's final, at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux Stadium.