Aston Villa-Watford Preview

At least for the moment, Watford appear poised to break free of the drop zone in the Premier League. And, perhaps make up some ground on the team at the top of the relegation battle this weekend.

The Hornets aim to go unbeaten in a third straight league contest when they host an Aston Villa side looking to win back-to-back matches for the first time in more than two months on Saturday.

Villa (5-3-11) sit atop the relegation zone with 18 points, one spot from safety and five points up on Watford (2-7-10). The Hornets are just one point ahead of last-place Norwich City.

However, they've earned four points from their last two matches. That began with a shocking 2-0 home win over Manchester United last weekend and followed with Thursday's 1-1 draw against a strong Sheffield United side.

Gerard Deulofeu (three goals) scored for the Hornets in the 27th minute on Boxing Day, but the host Blades equalised via Oliver Norwood's penalty just nine minutes later. Still, a point is better than nothing, especially for a club that needs to start accumulating them hard and fast.

"It's OK, it's one point," defender Christian Kabasele told Watford's official website. "We need to going like this and try to continue a series of games without defeat."

The Hornets did earn a point in three straight games from Oct. 5-26, but those were all draws. They have won two in a row versus Aston Villa in Premier League play, but that double last came during the 2015-16 season.

Villa snapped a four-game Premier League losing streak with Thursday's 1-0 win over visiting Norwich. Conor Hourihane's goal in the 64th minute was all that was needed for Aston Villa, who got a solid effort from keeper Tom Heaton and the back-line after the club conceded 13 goals whilst going winless in their previous five contests.

"I said to the players before the game, 'when you're in a run of results like we've been in, it's important to show three things: application, attitude and enthusiasm,'" coach Dean Smith told Villa's official website.

"It was a really important game to win (Thursday) … That was the biggest thing (Thursday) - getting the result."

Hourihane's goal was his third of the season, and coming on as a sub to get the job done.

"It's massive for us," Hourihane added. "We needed to bounce back with a win.

"I'll never tire of scoring goals for this football club."