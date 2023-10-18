Aston Villa vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Aston Villa and West Ham look to continue their strong starts to the season as the Premier League resumes after the international break.

Unai Emery's Villa side go into the weekend only four points off the top of the table in fifth, with Brighton and Newcastle the only sides to score more League goals than them this season.

West Ham have been back close to their best after last term's domestic struggles, with their only League defeats coming against Liverpool and Man City, and they will go above Villa in the table with victory this weekend.

It is a busy fixture list ahead for both sides, who will be eyeing deep runs in their respective European competitions.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs West Ham is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday October 22, 2023.

Villa Park will host the match.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham.

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 3.30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

David Moyes' side have been much-improved this season (Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs West Ham team news

Jacob Ramsey has had to endure an injury-hit season so far and that could continue this weekend, with the midfielder still a doubt with a foot injury.

Alex Moreno is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury, as he eyes his first Premier League minutes of the season, but Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia remain long-term absentees.

West Ham have James Ward-Prowse fresh after he once again missed out on an England call-up, while Ben Johnson is closing in on a return from a groin injury.

Aaron Cresswell is still on the sidelines, having been kept out of action so far this season with a hamstring problem.

Snub: James Ward-Prowse was not selected in the recent England squad (Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction

Emery's side have now won their last 10 matches on home soil in the Premier League, conceding only four goals in that run, and they will be confident of keeping the streak going here.

Story continues

The Hammers have been much-improved this season, but may struggle to keep that potent Villa attack quiet.

Aston Villa win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Aston Villa wins: 38

Draw: 35

West Ham wins: 45

Aston Villa vs West Ham latest odds:

Aston Villa to win: 8/11

Draw: 21/10

West Ham to win: 12/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.