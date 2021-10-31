Aston Villa vs West Ham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results

West Ham take on Aston Villa in the Premier League (ES Composite)

West Ham travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday looking to continue their stellar recent run of form.

The confident Hammers have won each of their last four matches across all competitions, seeing off Everton and rivals Tottenham 1-0 in the top-flight while also continuing their 100 per cent start to life in the Europa League by easily brushing aside Belgian club Genk.

Then on Wednesday night, David Moyes’ side held their nerve in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw with Manchester City, booking a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and becoming the first team to defeat Pep Guardiola’s holders - winners in each of the last four seasons - in the competition since October 2016.

West Ham sit fourth in the league heading into the weekend and won’t be short of confidence in a Halloween contest against a Villa side that lie 13th after a damaging run of three successive defeats. Wins for both Manchester United and Arsenal, however, have ramped up the pressure somewhat as all three clubs are level on 17 points after 10 games.

Dean Smith’s men were totally outclassed by Arsenal at the Emirates last time out, while they also conceded a last-gasp winner in a 3-2 derby defeat by Wolves as well as going down 2-1 at Tottenham.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs West Ham is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday October 31, 2021.

The match will take place at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of Norwich vs Leeds on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the action unfold online via the Sky Go app.

You can also follow every kick with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, with Simon Collings in attendance at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs West Ham team news

Emi Martinez was a worry for Villa having returned to Argentina due to a family emergency, but returned on Friday and should make the game,

The hosts could start with Leon Bailey or Bertrand Traore (thigh) for the visit of West Ham, while Keinan Davis is back in action after a knee injury. However, Egyptian international Trezeguet is still on the comeback trail following a serious knee injury of his own sustained earlier this year. Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are also out.

For the Hammers, summer signing Alex Kral is back following a period of isolation due to Covid-19.

Fellow Czech Vladimir Coufal has been dealing with a groin injury, though did return with a late cameo against Manchester City and is in contention, though young understudy Ben Johnson has filled in admirably at right-back with Ryan Fredericks still a doubt.

Ryan Frederick is thought to be making good progress on his injury, though is currently the only genuine absence.

“Like everybody, we’ve got some knocks and niggles and things behind the scenes, but hopefully we’ll be fine,” said Moyes ahead of the meeting in the Midlands.

Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction

West Ham are firing on all cylinders at present and it’s shaping up to be another memorable campaign under Moyes.

They were able to topple City without the services of key duo Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, who should be rested and refreshed to star at Villa Park.

Villa, by contrast, have not kicked on at all after their dramatic win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and Smith will be demanding a reaction after three losses on the spin.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see West Ham pick up another valuable three points here, but we’re expecting the Villains to fight back and clinch a share of the spoils from an entertaining game.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League era

Aston Villa wins: 13

Draws: 20

West Ham wins: 11

