Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pressure is starting to build on Dean Smith after a disappointing start to the season, with Villa currently sitting in 15th, having won just three of their nine games this season. Victory could propel Villa up into 11th, but they come into the fixture on the back of three successive defeats, the last of which, at Arsenal, saw Smith’s side thoroughly outclassed. The head coach batted away criticism this week, though, insisting any negativity had been blown out of proportion and that he expected a positive response from his squad.

West Ham, meanwhile, come into the match full of confidence after a brilliant start to their own campaign. David Moyes’s side sit fourth in the Premier League table, have won their last four games in all competitions, and are on the brink of securing their place in the Europa League knockout stages, too. The Hammers dumped holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup on penalties on Wednesday and won’t want to cede any momentum after such a fine run of results. Follow all the action live below:

Aston Villa vs West Ham

7 mins: Johnson fires West Ham in front with low shot past Martinez

34 mins: Watkins steers Villa level from Buendia cut-back

39 mins: Rice beats Martinez from range to restore West Ham’s lead

51 mins: Villa reduced to 10 men after last-man Konsa is sent off for challenge on Bowen

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:54 , Jamie Braidwood

64 min: Benrahma is the first West Ham player to make way. He is replaced by Manuel Lanzini.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:52 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: Nakamba wins a couple of challenges in midfield to get the Villa crowd on their feet - they haven’t given up hope in this game.

West Ham are getting chances to break, however. On this occasion, Antonio was in acres of space and onside, but Fornals could not find the pass through the Villa defence.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: That rouses the home crowd, but Villa are living dangerously at the other end. Targett gets across well to win the ball ahead of Fornals and deny West Ham a break. Fornals would have been through on goal if Targett had not made that challenge.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: Villa hit the bar! Following a long throw, McGinn chips the ball into the box and Watkins meets it at the near post before powering an effort on target. It takes a fine fingertip stop from Fabianski to deflect it onto the bar.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Soucek tries his luck from range twice in quick succession. His first effort is blocked for a corner by Cash, while the second, rather more ambitious shot, flies over the bar. West Ham can probably be more patient than that.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:42 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: Creswell's free kick is straight into the wall and Villa are able to clear. Tyrone Mings, who was dropped by Dean Smith for this match, is going to come on to plug the gap left by Konsa’s dismissal. Buendia is the player sacrificed. It’s an uphill battle for Villa here, West Ham must be smelling blood.

RED CARD! Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:40 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Hause is fine, but Konsa is off! Following a VAR check, the defender’s yellow card is upgraded to red for denying a goalscoring opportunity: Bowen was through on goal when he was taken down on the edge of the box.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:38 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: This could be trouble for Villa... Bowen steals in to win the ball back for West Ham ham as the visitors break through Fornals. The Spaniard had Bowen in space on the right overruns the ball somewhat before he is clattered by Hause. He does manage to poke it forward to Bowen, who is brought down by Konsa on the edge of the box.

Konsa is booked, while VAR is looking at Hause’s challenge on Fornals.

KICK OFF! Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re back underway at Villa Park!

HALF TIME: Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Declan Rice gets off the mark in the Premier League this season following his strike shortly before half time.

Now with a goal and three assists so far this campaign, he’s already beaten his total of goal contributions from last season.

HALF TIME: Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Villa have been poor and their half was rather summed up by the fact that they conceded so soon after pulling level through Watkins. Martinez has to be questioned for both West Ham goals, with Johnson and Rice both finding the corner from range.

Dean Smith has a big half-time team talk coming up as his side look to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League.

HALF TIME: Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:18 , Jamie Braidwood

There are a few mutterings of boos as the half time whistle sounds at Villa Park, as West Ham take a deserved lead into the break.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:18 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Rice does well to flick a Buendia cross away from Cash, who was arriving in the box, before McGinn drags a shot wide of goal.

There will be two minutes of time added on at the end of the half.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:16 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: Rice’s strike has sucked the life out of Villa Park - the hosts were only level for a matter of minutes.

Watkins wins a corner on the left but Konsa is unable to direct his header back across goal.

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

17:14 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Chance for Villa as Targett finds McGinn with a cross from the left, but the midfielder's glancing header drifts wide of the far post.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham (RICE 39’)

17:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Rice restores Villa’s lead from range, but Martinez has to do better! The West Ham captain picks up the ball outside of the box and drills a bouncing shot into the far corner. It’s an accurate strike, but Martinez’s dive was late. The Villa goalkeeper is saying that he saw it late, but it’s another fine moment for Rice as West Ham retake the lead.

Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham

17:09 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: West Ham immediately threaten as Antonio is released down the left, but his shot is deflected over the bar from the angle.

Bowen lashes a shot over the bar from the corner, while West Ham see appeals for a penalty following a shirt tug on Zouma waved away.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham (WATKINS 34’)

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Equaliser for Villa! McGinn plays a reverse pass to Buendia, who skips past Fornals on the right. He cuts is back to Watkins who is able to squeeze the ball under Fabianski from eight yards.

Villa really needed that, while West Ham will be disappointed with how easily Fornals was beaten by Buendia.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

17:04 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Young reads Rice’s pass out wide and leads the Villa break before playing it on to Bailey, but his delivery into the box is poor and easily cleared by Soucek.

Bowen then gives the ball away after a loose switch of play, which is cut out by Cash. The Villa right back then blazes an effort over the bar.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: First uneasy moment for West Ham as Fabianski concedes a needless corner as he tried to pass the ball out from the back.

Bailey swings the ball into a crowded area in front of the goalkeeper, who redeems himself with a strong punch under pressure.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: West Ham are looking quite slick in the final third, with Fornals, Benrahma and Bowen all involved. They pick up a free kick following a foul on Benrahma, and Cresswell finds Antonio with a quick chip over the top. Antonio tried to head it on with his back to goal but Martinez was able to gather comfortably.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

16:56 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Benrahma had the opportunity to slide in Antonio but played the ball on the wrong side of the striker as Hause recovered. The Villa defender then got the better of Antonio in a tussle on the halfway line, as Bowen played it forward. Gaps are starting to open up if West Ham can find them.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

16:54 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Leon Bailey lines up to take a long throw, as Hause and Konsa come forward, but the winger is unable to reach the box. A strange one, that.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

16:52 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: Antonio steals the ball from Hause and races clear down the right, before the Villa defender is able to track back and block his cross.

West Ham are controlling the midfield and are beginning to look dangerous on the break, too. The Villa fans are getting restless.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

16:48 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Chances at both ends! McGinn swings a cross into the back post, where is reaches Bailey. He thrashes a shot towards the near post but is collected by Fabianski, who was in a good position.

West Ham then go down the other end and Bowen is twice denied by a pair of crucial blocks from Cash, before Soucek’s header is collected by Martinez.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Ramsey is not going to be able to continue and is replaced by Ashley Young.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

16:45 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: There are groans from the Villa supporters after a corner is drilled into the first man. There’s then some concern for the hosts as Ramsey is down after going over his ankle.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

16:43 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Villa look a little rattled by Johnson’s strike, as well as the confidence of West Ham’s start.

“He’s one of our own”, sing the away fans in celebration of their unlikely goalscorer.

GOAL! Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham (JOHNSON 7’)

16:38 , Jamie Braidwood

What a goal from Ben Johnson, almost out of nowhere! I was just about to say that Declan Rice had made a good start to this game and it’s the midfielder who starts the move, driving forward and spraying the ball wide to the full back. He cuts inside onto his left foot before firing a low shot across Martinez and into the far corner. It looked like it might have caught the Villa goalkeeper by surprise, and it’s a nightmare start for the hosts.

Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

16:38 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: West Ham have looked to hit Antonio early on a couple of occasions but the ball has yet to stick to the in-form striker.

Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: The sight of Emi Martinez in the Villa goal will be a welcome one for the home fans after the goalkeeper had to rush back from Argentina following a personal issue this week. West Ham are having the better share of possession so far and Villa look happy to sit in.

Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

16:33 , Jamie Braidwood

2 min: Leon Bailey loses possession on the left wing before Bowen sets up Benrahma, who fires over the bar after cutting inside. Bailey looks to have lined up on the left wing in a 4-3-3 formation for the hosts.

KICK OFF! Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

After the two teams pause for a minute’s silence, in what is Villa’s last home match before Remembrance Sunday. It’s a cracking atmosphere at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs West Ham

16:28 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are just making their way out of the tunnel at Villa Park, as this afternoon’s second Premier League fixture approaches kick off. These two sides were battling against the drop 18 months ago but have loftier ambitions now.

West Ham are matching them, and then some, and are flying in fourth. That’s where Villa want to get to, but they’re languishing in 15th after three successive defeats. They need a response today in what should be a cracking fixture.

Aston Villa vs West Ham

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s Villa manager Dean Smith ahead of his side’s match against West Ham, speaking to Sky Sports:

“We didn’t have a good first half against Arsenal so we had to shuffle the pack a little bit. We’ve had some enforced pull-outs as well, I won’t go into specifics but a few soft tissue injuries and a couple of Covid-related issues, so we’ve had to adjust it somewhat but we had to make a change after Arsenal.

“I think whenever you change a team it’s a big call - for all managers, but that’s what we’re paid to do. Time will tell whether it’s the right call but it’s one I felt was right at the time. Players win football games and not systems. You’ve got to be competitive first and foremost, you’ve got to go and compete for headers and win tackles and if you do that then the tactics come into the game after that.

“We’ve got to get back to basics. We’re playing a team who are in a really good moment and we have to ensure we match their intensity. Hopefully our football can take us to the next level and we can get the result.”

Aston Villa vs West Ham

16:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s more from Moyes: “Overall we’re on a good run. The players have done well so they deserve the opportunity to go again. I think our play in the final third can be better. I think we can be more clinical, certainly taking more of the opportunities that we’ve been making. I’ve been on at them a little bit to make sure they’re on it today.

“It’s about building on it [West Ham’s start], getting better, winning more games. We’re in a good run of form and we want to keep it going.”

Aston Villa vs West Ham

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

While Dean Smith has been playing down concerns over his side’s form, David Moyes has been revelling in West Ham’s phenomenal start to the season. The Hammers ended Manchester City’s reign in the Carabao Cup in midweek and could move level with the Premier League champions with three points today.

“I think we can play better,” Moyes tell Sky Sports after naming an unchanged team for the second week in a row in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs West Ham

15:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Leeds have just beaten Norwich 2-1 in this afternoon’s first Premier League fixture, as the Canaries remain winless.

Raphinha and Rodrigo struck to earn Leeds their second win of the season, and they move to 10 points in the table - level on points with Villa ahead of their clash with West Ham.

Aston Villa vs West Ham: Smith plays down concerns

15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

How much pressure is Aston Villa boss Dean Smith under today? His side have lost three straight matches in the Premier League and judging by his decision to drop captain Tyrone Mings, he knows urgent action is needed to turn the club’s run of form around.

The Villa manager played down concerns over their recent spell, however, and insists the narrative that he is under pressure has come from “social media”.

“We’ve had two narrow defeats against Tottenham and Wolves, and we were comfortable in the Wolves game and we’ve had one bad half of football where we were terrible but when they were very good,” he said.

“The players don’t need any reminding of that. They know that. But the second half (at Arsenal) is certainly more of what we need and what we want. So, the players know where they are.

“They’re good enough to compete and have shown that already against the likes of Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham. But we need to put that right this Sunday.

“It hasn’t been anywhere near a disaster. If our performances were disastrous, I would be a lot more worried than I am.”

Dean Smith plays down concerns over Aston Villa’s losing run

Aston Villa vs West Ham: Team news

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Interesting team news there for Villa, who have ditched their 3-5-2 formation following last Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. Tyrone Mings has been dropped to the bench by manager Dean Smith while Douglas Luiz and Danny Ings are out. Axel Tuanzebe is the fourth change. Leon Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Kortney Hause and Marvelous Nakamba come in to the team.

West Ham’s team is much more straight forward. They are unchanged from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Tottenham as they look to continue their fine run under David Moyes.

Aston Villa vs West Ham: Team news

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey; Bailey, Buendia, Watkins

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Aston Villa host high-flying West Ham

12:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Aston Villa host West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dean Smith is starting to feel the pressure after a disappointing start to Villa’s season, leaving the club languishing in 15th, and needs a positive performance from his side ahead of what could be a decisive month for his tenure.

The mood could hardly be more contrasting for West Ham, who are enjoying a spectacular run of form. David Moyes’s side can go three points clear of Manchester United in fourth with a win this afternoon, have all but secured their place in the Europa League knockout stages and dumped holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup during the week.