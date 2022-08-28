Aston Villa vs West Ham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

aston villa vs west ham live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

Here's a nice West Ham stat

Having posted two bad ones below - apols to any Hammers fans...

This is West Ham's 1,000th Premier League match, becoming only the ninth club to reach this landmark.

Moyes shuffles his pack

The West Ham manager gives summer signing Gianluca Scamacca his first Premier League start, and there is also a debut for Emerson Palmieri following his move across the capital from Chelsea.

Two of the stars of last season - Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma - find themselves on the bench.

Gianluca Scamacca is set to make his first Premier League start for West Ham this afternoon

The teams are in

ASTON VILLA XI TO FACE WEST HAM: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Konsa, Digne, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings. Replacements: Buendia, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Olsen, Bailey, Archer, Ramsey, Iroegbunam.

WEST HAM XI TO FACE ASTON VILLA: Fabianski, Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Emerson Palmieri, Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Scamacca. Replacements: Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry.

Look away now if you're a West Ham fan...

The east Londoners have lost their opening three league games of a season without scoring for only the second time. The last time it happened was back in 1971-72 - their fourth match was a 0-0 draw with Ipswich.

In the history of the English top flight, only four sides have started the season without a point or goal from their first four matches: Derby County in 1899, Stoke City in 1906, Preston North End in 1924 and Crystal Palace in 2017.

Hello and welcome to...

...the David 'call me Dave' Cameron derby - the match where our former Prime Minister decides who he supports after the result, well, to be fair, he's never been known for making rash, risky decisions...

Moving swiftly on, this is the claret and blue clash where both sides cannot afford defeat. I know it's early in the season - it's not even September - but, for once, such hyperbole isn't misplaced. In a league where you are never more than 180 minutes of poor football away from a crisis a loss for either side is unthinkable. Between them they have one win in six matches and when early season momentum is important for setting the tone of a season another defeat could usher in DEFCON 3 crisis levels.

Aston Villa have two defeats and one win to their name in an underwhelming start to the season that started with a fair amount of hope. But hope in football is often only fleeting and already questions are being asked of manager Steven Gerrard. His side was comfortably second best in the 3-1 lost at Crystal Palace and a draw at home to the east Londoners is the minimum of what Villa need and want today.

David Cameron

West Ham are the only club in the top flight without a point, in the blink of an eye they've gone from a side challenging for Europe to one rooted to the foot of the table. You suspect they will move away from the basement - they were unlucky against Nottingham Forest and have the players to cause teams problems.

Indeed, Gerrard has warned his team to ignore West Ham's current problems and to expect a battle at Villa Park today.

"It will be very difficult if we go into the game complacent or think that West Ham, because they've had an indifferent start, are not going to be a tough challenge," the Villa manager said.

"We'll certainly respect our opponent and the coaching staff that are coming into town.

"The atmosphere at Villa Park against Everton was superb. We were aggressive and on the front foot, and for 80-odd minutes we found a performance that was good enough to win the game. We showed the resilience to get over the line.

"We need all those ingredients again to try and get the win we need."

Stay here for all the pre-match news and the action.