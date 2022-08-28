Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Matt Verri and Malik Ouzia
·4 min read
In this article:
Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE!

Two of the Premier League’s most under-pressure teams face off today at Villa Park. Aston Villa sit 15th with just one win from their opening three games amid questions over Steven Gerrard’s tactics and the club’s recruitment.

But David Moyes can boast an even more troublesome record with zero goals and zero points from the Hammers’ opening matches, albeit alongside a comfortable win in the Europa Conference League play-offs in midweek. Gianluca Scamacca starred in the stroll past Viborg and he starts for West Ham, as does Emerson Palmieri for his debut.

West Ham hope to unveil Lucas Paqueta at London Stadium in the coming days but ambitions of another European finish may rely on picking up their first points as soon as possible and a very tricky week is coming up for the capital club - with Tottenham and Chelsea up next. Follow all the action with our live blog below!

Aston Villa vs West Ham updates

  • Start time: 2pm BST | Villa Park

  • TV and live stream details

  • Aston Villa team news: Ings partners Watkins

  • West Ham team news: Scamacca and Emerson start

  • Evening Standard score prediction

Aston Villa FC - West Ham United FC

Scamacca in for Hammers

13:09 , Matt Verri

Ings and Watkins start together for Villa, with Coutinho preferred to Buendia. Chambers and Konsa the partnership in the centre of defence.

Big news for West Ham is that Scamacca makes his first Premier League start, after a couple of impressive displays in Europe. Emerson comes in for his Hammers debut and it’s a strong bench - Lanzini, Benrahma, Cornet and Antonio among the options in reserve.

Aston Villa team news

13:04 , Matt Verri

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Konsa, Digne, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings.

Subs: Buendia, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Olsen, Bailey, Archer, Ramsey, Iroegbunam.

West Ham team news

13:01 , Matt Verri

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Ogbonna, Downes, Coventry, Lanzini, Benrahma, Cornet, Antonio

Stand by...

12:55 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in five minutes.

Will Scamacca start for the visitors? Plenty of decisions for both managers to make. All will be revealed very soon!

Moyes: West Ham must shop in Aldi too

12:48 , Matt Verri

David Moyes says West Ham will continue to sound out bargains in the transfer market despite a summer of lavish spending, insisting the club must shop in Aldi as well as Harrods.

West Ham have brought in seven new players so far this summer, among them marquee arrivals such as Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd, while on Friday the Irons reached an agreement in principle that could see Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta become the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

However, there have also been cut-price deals for the likes of Thilo Kehrer, who had just a year left on his Paris Saint-Germain contract, and Maxwel Cornet, whose release clause was activated following Burnley’s relegation, while Flynn Downes’ arrival from Swansea continues Moyes’ career-long habit of dipping into the lower leagues.

“We don’t want money to be the key thing that makes you a great football club - I don’t want that anyway,” Moyes said

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Perfect afternoon for it!

12:41 , Matt Verri

Prediction

12:34 , Matt Verri

Boosted by their European win, West Ham have too much quality not to get some points on the board against a Villa side low on confidence.

It’s likely to be a tight affair, but David Moyes’ side look set to pick up their first points of the season.

West Ham to win 2-1.

West Ham predicted XI

12:25 , Matt Verri

Gianluca Scamacca will not be “rushed” into starting his first domestic game, says David Moyes.

“Certainly, we feel as if we’ve got someone we’re looking forward to working with for a long time so we don’t need to rush him. But is he getting ready? Yes, he’s getting much closer to fitness now.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Early team news

12:16 , Matt Verri

Diego Carlos is the only big absentee for Villa as thing stand, with Gerrard likely to name another strong starting lineup, much as he did against Bolton in midweek.

For West Ham, Vladimir Coufal could make a return, while Moyes has hinted Gianluca Scamacca is close to getting his first Premier League starts.

How to follow Aston Villa vs West Ham

12:08 , Matt Verri

The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action instead right here with us - Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from Villa Park.

Good afternoon!

12:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Aston Villa vs West Ham!

David Moyes’ side looking for their first points of the season - big, big game for the visitors.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm from Villa Park. Stay tuned!

