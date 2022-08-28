Aston Villa vs West Ham: Kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

(ES Composite)

West Ham are back in domestic action today with a trip to Aston Villa, in search of their first league win of the campaign.

The club’s start to the Premier League season has been a major concern, with David Moyes’ side rooted to the bottom of the embryonic table as things stand. Three games, three losses and no goals do not make for pleasant reading.

Still, a trip to Aston Villa could offer some welcome respite.

Steven Gerrard is under pressure himself and Villa have hardly convinced despite big money spent.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 2pm kick-off today, Sunday August 28th, 2022.

Villa Park in Birmingham will host.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham

The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Aston Villa vs West Ham team news

Diego Carlos is the only big absentee for Villa as thing stand, with Gerrard likely to name another strong starting lineup, much as he did against Bolton in midweek.

For West Ham, Vladimir Coufal could make a return, while Moyes has hinted Gianluca Scamacca is close to getting his first Premier League starts.

Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction

Boosted by their European win, West Ham have too much quality not to get some points on the board against a Villa side low on confidence.

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Aston Villa wins: 38

Draws: 34

West Ham wins: 44