Is Aston Villa vs West Brom on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League

Aston Villa host West Brom in a West Midlands derby in the Premier League tonight. The Baggies are in desperate need of three points and cannot afford another defeat after they were thrashed 3-0 by Leicester City on Thursday night.

That result left Sam Allardyce’s side 10 points adrift from safety, with time running out to keep their Premier League survival bid alive.

Aston Villa have lost their past two matches to Liverpool and Manchester City, after taking the lead in both, and have won just two of their last eight games in the absence of captain Jack Grealish.

Dean Smith’s side won the reverse fixture 3-0 in December, thanks to two goals from Anwar El Ghazi.

Here’s all the information you need before the game tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 7pm BST on Sunday 25 April.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 6:30pm. BT Sport customers will also be able to stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi; Watkins

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Yokuslu, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles; Robinson, Pereira, Diagne

Odds

Aston Villa: 24/23

Draw: 49/20

West Brom: 10/3

Prediction

Despite their loss of form in the absence of Grealish, Villa have remained competitive and only lost by one goal in their previous two defeats to Liverpool and City. West Brom’s need for three points is far greater than Villa’s, however, although they may come up just short of an important win. Aston Villa 1-1 West Brom

