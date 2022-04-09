Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick off time, team news. TV, live stream and h2h results

Tottenham continue their push to finish fourth at Aston Villa on Saturday.

After moving above Arsenal into fourth place with their 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle last weekend, momentum is with Spurs in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Villa Park has long been a happy hunting ground for Tottenham, who have not lost at the Midlands ground since 2008 and claimed a 2-1 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are in action before Antonio Conte’s team this weekend, against Brighton and Everton respectively, meaning Tottenham will at least know their standing for fourth place before kick-off.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa have fallen to three defeats in a row in recent weeks and sit 11th going into this round of matches.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Villa Park in Birmingham will host the match.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick providing the expert analysis from the ground.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham team news

Lucas Digne (illness) and Kortney Hause (chest) are doubts for Villa, who could welcome back Danny Ings after time off for the striker as he welcomed the birth of his first child. Marvlous Nakamba will miss out.

Both Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon should be fit to return for the visitors.

Oliver Skipp’s season appears to be over as Spurs look to gradually reintroduce him from a problematic pelvis injury. Japhet Tanganga (knee) is also out.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs have confidence after a strong run and their rivals’ recent issues, but Villa should be able to rally themselves for a big match in front of their own fans.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two sides have not shared a draw in their last 15 meetings.

Aston Villa wins: 57

Draws: 36

Tottenham wins: 76