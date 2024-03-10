Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham are looking to close the gap on Aston Villa when they travel there in the Premier League later today.

Though fifth place may yet be enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Ange Postecoglou’s side will not be wanting to rely on a co-efficient come the end of the season.

A win for Spurs would see them move two points of Unai Emery’s high-flying side while also boasting a game in hand.

Things, however, do need to improve. While last weekend’s late comeback against Crystal Palace was a show of character, the fact is Spurs haven’t scored a first half goal in six home games this year.

Still, perhaps Villa’s high line suits Spurs, albeit it has largely served them well this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 1pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 10 March, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham team news

Villa may have Jacob Ramsey available after a foot injury ruled him out of the draw with Ajax earlier this week. Pau Torres came off at half-time in that game, although Emery has since confirmed that was a pre-planned move. Jhon Duran, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara are all out.

Spurs will welcome back Pedro Porro after the right-back missed the last two games with a muscle problem. Richarlison is not expected back for a few weeks as the result of knee injury, while all of Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster will miss the game.

Brennan Johnson may be pushing for a start following his performance off the bench against Palace.

Brennan Johnson impressed for Spurs last weekend (Action Images via Reuters)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham prediction

Though Villa Park isn’t quite the fortress it proved earlier this season, winning there remains a tall order.

Draw, 2-2.

Head to (h2h) history and results

Aston Villa wins: 60

Draws: 36

Tottenham wins: 77

Aston Villa vs Tottenham latest odds

Aston Villa to win: 6/4

Draw: 3/1

Tottenham to win: 29/10

