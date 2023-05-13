Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham face Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon with a renewed bounce in their step.

While the Champions League still looks a little too far away for Spurs, interim boss Ryan Mason has at least brought some positivity back to the ranks.

Last week’s win over Crystal Palace means the Europa League is in sight, which would at least offer the chance of potentially lifting a trophy next season.

Villa, however, are big competition on that front. They have impressed under Unai Emery and have been one of the form teams in the League since his arrival, though did slip to a surprise loss against Midlands rivals Wolves last time out.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday May 13, 2023.

Villa Park in Birmingham will host the match.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm Saturday blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: You can watch highlights on Match of the Day, which this week airs at 10pm on BBC Two.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham team news

Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the season for Spurs, though there is hope that Yves Bissouma could feature before the end of the campaign.

Emerson Royal played in a three-man backline in place of Eric Dier last weekend and impressed, so now looks set to continue. However, there are doubts around Clement Lenglet, while the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are still in the treatment room.

Impressive: Emerson Royal played well for Spurs in central defence against Crystal Palace (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

For Villa, there are currently no fresh injury concerns. Jed Steer and Matty Cash, however, are both unavailable to Emery.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham prediction

Other than a couple of blips, Villa have been so strong under Emery. Given Spurs’ patchy away form, it looks a very tough ask for them.

Villa to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Aston Villa wins: 58

Draws: 36

Tottenham wins: 77

Aston Villa vs Tottenham match odds

Aston Villa to win: 11/8

Draw: 13/5

Tottenham to win: 19/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).