Aston Villa vs Tottenham – Predicted lineup and team news

Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup’s fourth round this afternoon.

Unai Emery’s side welcome Premier League opposition to Villa Park for the second successive round after beating West Ham in round three.

Alongside Champions League progress and the pursuit of another top-four finish, Villa have genuine ambitions of ending the club’s 29-year wait for a major trophy this season.

However, Villa face a tricky test in Tottenham. Though the North London side’s season has been decimated by injuries, Spurs have had the better of this fixture in recent encounters. Spurs have won the last two games between the sides by an aggregate score of 8-1.

Aston Villa team news

Villa could hand debuts to Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford after their late arrivals in the winter transfer window. The loanees are eligible to feature this afternoon, but fellow recruit Axel Disasi is cup-tied.

The arrivals of Asensio and Rashford boost a forward line that will be without Ollie Watkins. Watkins was withdrawn with a groin injury during the defeat at Wolves last weekend. With Jhon Duran having moved on, Donyell Malen or Rashford could be used through the centre.

Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres and Ross Barkley are also sidelined for Villa.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Garcia, Kamara, Konsa, Maatsen; Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Rogers, Malen, Ramsey.

When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham?

Aston Villa host Tottenham in the FA Cup’s fourth round on Sunday 9th February 2025. Kick-off at Villa Park is 17:35 GMT.

What TV channel is Aston Villa vs Tottenham on?

Aston Villa vs Tottenham will be available to watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

