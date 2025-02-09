Aston Villa vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more today

Aston Villa face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup when the two teams clash with each other at Villa Park.

Tottenham come into the game on the back of a resounding 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Ange Postecoglou’s men were played off the park at Anfield and didn’t register a shot on target during their failed attempt to reach Wembley.

The pressure continues to mount on Postecoglou, with Spurs also languishing in 14th in the Premier League, but progressing into the next round would bring some breathing room.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to rivals Wolves last weekend, but their season is progressing well. They sit eighth in the league and have secured an automatic place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Victory over Spurs would continue their strong form and they may call on new recruit Marcus Rashford after his January move from Manchester United.

Aston Villa host Tottenham in the FA Cup with kick off at 5.45pm | Live on BBC One

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s FA Cup fourth round match between Aston Villa and Tottenham.

And today they face a Villa side with some potentially exciting new additions from the January transfer window, with Marcus Rashford potentially making his debut for the Villans.