Aston Villa vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham tonight face Aston Villa for a place in the FA Cup fifth round, having seen both Chelsea and Liverpool knocked out this weekend. Spurs, who needed extra time to overcome non-League Tamworth in the last round, will be looking to bounce back after their Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool on Thursday.

That defeat at Anfield turned up the pressure on Ange Postecoglou, whose hopes of salvaging a difficult season now rest on the FA Cup and the Europa League. Spurs do have a good recent record at Villa Park and won 4-0 there in the Premier League last season.

But Spurs remain without a host of injured first-team players including Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Richarlison. As Villa star striker Ollie Watkins is among five absentees but January signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio could make their debuts off the bench. Axel Disasi is cup-tied having featured for Chelsea in round three.

Defeat would pile pressure on Postecoglou but victory would give Spurs a much-needed lift. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Aston Villa vs Tottenham latest news

GOAL! Rogers doubles Villa lead

INJURY: Konsa forced off after 26 minutes

GOAL! Kinsky howler gifts Villa early lead

80min: Porro booked, another frustrated lunge.

CHANCE!

78min: Porro drills a ball across goal, it only needs a touch but Danso sees it late and skies it over from the back post.

76min: Another really big save from Kinsky. He was at fault for the first goal, but he’s stopped this from being a thumping.

Ramsey denied this time.

75min: Porro lucky to avoid a free kick for a frustrated lunge on Rashford.

73min: Sarr is on for Bentancur.

72min: Almost an absolute worldie from Villa as Asensio and Rogers flick the ball back and forth before the latter sends his shot narrowly wide.

68min: Rashford’s first touch is an accidental elbow on Danso, whose forehead is now bleeding quite heavily.

66min: Asensio and Rashford are on for their Villa debuts.

GOAL!

65min: Rogers fires home from close range after Spurs fail to clear Malen’s cross!

That should be that.

64min: Rashford and Asensio are warming up.

62min: And now Bergvall is booked. That’s been coming.

60min: Bentancur booked for dragged by Rogers.

SAVE!

58min: End to end, indeed. McGinn races through and feeds Ramsey to fire at Kinsky, who makes a great save.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

This game has developed into an end to end contest since half-time, with both depleted sides pushing forward at high tempo. Next goal is big.

55min: Corner comes in and drops to Bergvall to drill a pass across goal which Villa hoof away.

Spurs are much better.

54min: Better from Spurs as Porro cuts the ball back to find Son in the area, who opts against shooting and instead passes to Bissouma to win another corner.

53min: That must have stung on a cold night like this. Digne will be fine.

51min: Digne is down and in some pain after Bogarde’s header thwacks him in the face.

50min: Good spot from Kulusevski to spot Son’s diagonal run into the area, and Bogarde gets in a great block to deny the Spurs skipper.

48min: Bergvall goes in late on Rogers. Lucky to escape a yellow.

47min: Bailey yelps out in pain as Danso steps on his foot. No foul and he’ll be fine.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

Bissouma for Moore at half-time is an entirely understandable change. Spurs desperately need some midfield presence and Moore has struggled to impose himself on the game.

Second half!

46min: Back underway, and Bissouma is on for Moore.

Players are back out.

You wonder if Postecoglou will make changes at the break. Spurs’ midfielder is being run ragged.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

Spurs stabilised towards the end of the half but, frankly, they are lucky to be just one down after an alarmingly open display so far.

Villa have walked through the viistors severa times, including for the goal, but Son should have levelled with a tame effort straight at Martinez.

Half-time!

48min: There’s the whistle.

46min: Gray gives away the ball and Villa swarm again, this time Malen firing into the side netting.

45min: Two minutes added on.

43min: Kulusevski and Bergvall, as is common these days, look like the only ones able to make something happen for Spurs. Both being swarmed whenever they get the ball.

39min: Three times now Danso has looked down the line to find a team-mate and three times he’s horribly overhit the pass. Tel the latest to be sent for a run in vain.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

Spurs' midfield press is ridiculously easy to beat, meaning a Villa player has literally been able to dribble several yards to the edge of the box and get a shot away four times since the goal.

Kinsky now keeping the visitors in the game but Spurs need to tighten up quickly or risk being cut adrift.

34min: Spurs win their first corner, but it doesn’t beat the first man.

32min: Rogers the next player to force a save from Kinsky, and Malen blazes the rebound over.

31min: Bergvall has a pop from distance, which flies miles high and wide.

SAVE!

29min: Big save from Kinsky as first Bailey is denied and then Ramsey cannot tuck home the rebound.

18:02 , Alex Young

26min: Konsa won’t be able to continue, Villa’s only fit centre-back.

Bogarde will replace him.

25min: Pause in play now as Konsa is down receiving treatment.

CHANCE!

24min: Son has to score!

A Spurs break, with Moore sent down the right and find Son inside with a perfect pass but the captain can only shoot straight at the diving Martinez.

Had to score. Had to.

22min: Good tackle from Bergvall, who lays the ball off for Tel to spot Son’s run but the Spurs keeper is fouled.

17:56 , Alex Young

20min: Chances racking up, this time Ramsey drags a shot from the edge of the area wide.

18min: Villa running through Spurs with ease and Tielemans goes close with an effort, which fizzes past the post.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

It's absolutely baltic at Villa Park and there's a foul wind blowing across the ground. Spurs are certainly yet to get warmed up so far, with Villa 1-0 up and very much on top.

That Spurs' front three looks predictably ineffective at holding up the ball.

15min: Better from Kinsky! Bailey cuts inside and his shot is sailing inside the far post, but a full-stretch save denies Villa a second.

17:50 , Alex Young

12min: Heart-in-mouth time as Kinsky miscontrols the ball and almost lets it roll over the goal line.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

A catalogue of Spurs errors. Kinsky was obviously at fault there but it was so easy for Tielemans to skip through the midfield and where were the defenders?

Postecoglou responded by shaking his head in disbelief and it's easy to understand why.

7min: Spurs fans still in full voice. Tel yet to have a proper touch of the ball.

17:41 , Alex Young

4min: Spurs need to shake this off immediately. It’s a nightmare start and Spurs look so shakey.

GOAL!

2min: Well, that didn’t take long!

Ramsey scores after just one minute and it’s a howler from Kinsky! Ramsey’s shot should be an easy save for the young keeper, but the shot somehow slips through his fingers.

Kick-off!

1min: Here we go!

Here come the teams.

It’s been almost two months since Marcus Rashford stepped onto a football pitch.

This has got debut winner written all over it, surely.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

Based on the warm-up, it will be Son up front with Mikey Moore on the right and Mathy Tel left.

Spurs have tended to be toothless with similar set-ups, such as the Tamworth and Rangers games, but little choice for Postecoglou this afternoon.

Both sets of player are heading back to their dressing rooms. Not long now.

17:17 , Alex Young

Final prep at Villa Park.

Ange Postecoglou on Carabao Cup exit

It's fair to say, it wasn't a great night for us, but, you have to put these things to bed. We all we addressed it, and we addressed the sort of the way we went about things. And, since then, it's just been in recovery and get ready for a big game today.

It's a tight [turnaround]. But, we've been doing this for quite a while now, so our players understand that.

We've got to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, and we'll try and progress, in the FA Cup. Not an easy task here at Villa, but, from our perspective, a great opportunity.

Ange Postecoglou on team news

Part of it is just a freshing up at the team, obviously. They still took a big toll on on Thursday night, the physical effort.

Hopefully enough energy in the team to get the job done.

Deadline day loan signing Axel Disasi, who was also wanted by Spurs, is cup-tied this afternoon.

Marcus Rashford is named on the bench for Aston Villa, as Donyel Malen leads the line in place of the injured Ollie Watkins.

Marco Asensio is also on the bench.

Mathys Tel is the focal point of Tottenham’s attack, supported by captain Heung-min Son and youngster Mikey Moore.

Two goalkeepers on the Spurs bench.

Confirmed team news

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Andres García, Kamara, Konsa, Digne; Tielemans, Ramsey; Bailey, McGinn, Rogers; Malen

Subs: Olsen, Zych, Maatsen, Bogarde, Asensio, Rashford, Jimoh-Aloba

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Danso, Gray, Spence; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Bergvall; Moore, Tel, Son

Subs: Forster, Austin, Reguilon, Bissouma, Sarr, Davies, Cassanova, Ajayi, Hardy

Tottenham XI

16:36 , Alex Young

Aston Villa XI

Here’s how the hosts look.

We have a big cupset brewing with Plymouth currently leading Liverpool.

You can follow our live blog here. We’ll have team news from Villa Park in a little over five minutes.

Unai Emery on Marcus Rashford challenge

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is relishing the "huge challenge" of getting England striker Marcus Rashford back to his best.

The 27-year-old has joined Villa on loan on from Manchester United until the end of season with the option of a permanent transfer in the summer after being frozen out at his boyhood club by new Amorim.

Emery, who could hand him a debut against Tottenham in the cup on Sunday, said: "I think his potential is huge potential to exploit. I don't want to know the reason he is leaving from Manchester, but I am very happy keeping him here.

"I am very happy to try to exploit and help him recover his performances, individually and collectively. My challenge with him is huge. His challenge with us is exciting."

Unai Emery programme notes

"The club, our owners and Football Ops, made a remarkable effort that was always coordinated with me. Our players are ready for our journey's destination: to stay in Europe, fight hard in the dreamland of UCL and try our best for a trophy."

It will be interesting to see who Aston Villa start up front. I would be surprised to see Marcus Rashford thrown straight in, but you never know.

Fellow January signing Donyell Malen deputised for Ollie Watkins last time out, and should get the nod again. Loan signing Marco Asensio is another option.

Team news in about 50 minutes.

Injury to Richarlison

Tottenham forward Richarlison is the latest addition to Spurs' injury woes.

The 27-year-old, who has been plagued with calf, groin, knee and hamstring problems since his move from Everton in 2022, went off injured in first-half stoppage time of Spurs' 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

"It's disappointing for him and he was emotional last night because he worked really hard to get himself back," Ange Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

"It's another setback that he's going to have to deal with, we're going to have to deal with. Hopefully get him back as soon as possible."

Latest odds

Aston Villa may be without both Watkins and Duran, but the bookies are back them for a relatively easy ride tonight.

To reach FA Cup fifth road

Aston Villa - 4/11

Tottenham - 21/10

(Odds via Betfair, subject to change.)

15:08 , Alex Young

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

15:02 , Alex Young

You can follow that blog here.

Rashford threat for Spurs

Marcus Rashford could make his Aston Villa debut today and that could spell bad news for Tottenham.

Rashford scored on his full debut for Manchester United, his Premier League debut, his Champions League debut and also scored on his England but.

Unai Emery has said Rashford has “trained excellently” this week and, with Ollie Watkins out injured, the on-loan Manchester United forward in line to start.

"I'm very happy with the window we did, I'm very happy with him,"



Spurs youngster backed to shine on biggest stage

Tottenham youngster Jamie Donley hit the headlines yesterday after a moment of magic for Leyton Orient against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Donleys’ 40-yard lob struck the crossbar and bounced in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to give Orient a shock early lead.

Orient eventually lost 2-1 but their boss Richie Wellens believes the left-footed midfielder Donley, 20, will soon be shining in the Premier League.

“Going forward Championship will be minimum for him,” said Wellens. “Unless we’re in the Championship, there’s no way we get him back next year.

“The plan for Jamie was one of two things. He comes to us, develops, grows into a man and then goes back to Tottenham and maybe gets into their first team.

“If not, then he goes to the Championship, so there is a clear development plan for him going forward.

“Spurs have been great with us, loaned us one of their best young players and we think we’ve developed him really well over the last six months.

“And if he carries on with the same attitude, the same intensity, the same work ethic and mentality, then he might be playing against City week in, week out.”

Postecoglou shutting out speculation over his future

Ange Postecoglou has said he is shutting out speculation about his Tottenham future.

Postecoglou knows talk over his job will intensify if Spurs exit a second competition in quick succession.

Asked if he would still be in charge if his side lost at Villa, Postecoglou replied: "Me personally? That doesn't enter my head space.

"I get that's obviously a massive topic of discussion because when things aren't going well you look at the person who's largely responsible for that and that's me. It is what it is.

"You've got to get on with it. It doesn't change the decisions I make, how I feel, how I work today or how determined I am to continue on this path.

"Right now the focus is on getting this group of players recovered for Sunday. It's a big game and hopefully a positive result and then over the next couple of weeks we'll get some significant players back, which I think will help."

Tottenham have a strong recent record against Aston Villa.

In all competitions, Spurs have won nine of their last 10 away games at Villa Park and their last two wins came by the same 4-0 scoreline (April 2022 and March 2024).

Spurs lost against Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season but they have progressed from four of their last five ties at this stage of the competition.

Tel thrown into the Tottenham deep end

With Richarlison injured again, new signing Mathys Tel is set to play a crucial role for Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Tel is in line to start an Anfield and will have no time to ease himself gently into life at Spurs.

And what does Richarlison’s latest injury mean for the Brazilian’s future?

Read Dan Kilaptrick’s analysis here.

Stakes are high for Spurs

It was not so much the result as the manner of Tottenham's performance at Anfield that was alarming for Ange Postecoglou.

As the head coach acknowledged, a "passive" Spurs sunk without a trace in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in their Carabao Cup semi-final decider on Thursday.

This was not like Spurs' 6-3 home defeat to Liverpool in December, which was shambolic but at least spirited, and even less their disciplined, feisty 1-0 win in last month's first leg in London. It was a surrender.

There would have been no shame in Spurs going down swinging against Arne Slot's league leaders, especially given the state of Postecoglou's depleted squad, but a limp exit without laying a glove on Liverpool is harder to justify, and further raises the stakes for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Aston Villa.

Read the full story here!

Standard Sport prediction

Tottenham will be keen to bounce back after losing their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Liverpool.

However, Spurs’ well documented injury woes make that task even harder against an Aston Villa side that have bolstered their attacking department with Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

The visitors do have a good record at Villa Park, but it’s difficult to see that continuing on Sunday evening.

Aston Villa to win 3-2

Early Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will be without five first-team players for tomorrow’s game, including star striker Ollie Watkins.

The striker was forced off during the loss at Wolves last weekend with a groin injury, and replaced by January signing Donyell Malen.

Malen could again deputise up front, or Marcus Rashford is available to make his debut, with manager Unai Emery confirming Watkins has been unable to train.

“We are going to work tomorrow, but at the beginning, we have out, not available for Sunday, Tyrone Mings and Pau Torres, [Matty] Cash, Ross Barkley and Watkins," Emery told reporters on Friday.

“For [Watkins], each day is being important, how he is feeling, but for Sunday, I think he is not going to be available because today he didn’t train.

“Tomorrow, I think he is not going to train as well, because he will need more days to recover. Hopefully, for next week, he will be available.”

Early Tottenham team news

Tottenham’s injury woes have further worsened.

Spurs head to Villa Park for their fourth-round tie hoping to avoid exiting two domestic cups in four days, having lost 4-1 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-final after Thursday’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Richarlison’s injury, sustained against the Reds, means Spurs have 11 first-team absentees for the trip to Villa Park.

The 27-year-old striker was forced off in the first half with a calf injury and is the latest to succumb to injury, with Postecoglou revealing the Brazilian was “emotional” after his latest injury setback.

New signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel made their debuts in Thursday’s heavy defeat at Anfield and are available. Tel could be handed a first start given Postecoglou’s two main strikers, Solanke and Richarlison, are injured and youngster Dane Scarlett is cup-tied.

Tottenham predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Tel, Son

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Aston Villa.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 5.35pm GMT on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Stick with us for all the build-up, action and reaction.